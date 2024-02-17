The best bars and nightlife in Corfu

Imabari Seaside Lounge Bar is one of the best bars in Corfu

The fun starts early in Corfu. Long summer days spell carefree, feet-in-the-sand dance parties led by guest DJs that kick off well before the sun starts to set at the island’s dizzying array of sublime beach bars dotted around the coast. Many double as all-day restaurants and cafés, which means you can drink, dine, swim and dance from morning until late. In Corfu Town, it's a more subdued affair. Skilled bartenders craft invigorating cocktails with all manner of liqueurs, juices and native herbs at elegant bars mostly concentrated around Vrahlioti Square, in addition to a couple in impressive waterfront locations.

For further Corfu inspiration, see our guides to the island's best hotels, restaurants, beaches and things to do.

Find bars by area

Corfu Town

Imabari Seaside Lounge Bar & Resto

Imabari lies below the Palace of St Michael and St George at Faliraki beach, where Queen Frederica would go swimming. Arrive early to secure a chaise longue and take a dip amid dramatic views of the Old Fortress. When night falls, the dress code moves up a notch as DJs spin an eclectic soundtrack of salsa, reggae, son cubano, afro, Latin, tribal house and soul. Mixologist maestros concoct intriguing signature cocktails such as Ipanema Martini, made with vodka, Metaxa, coffee liqueur, crème de cassis and espresso. Snacks like stracciatella-topped pinsa Romana and sauteed salmon quinoa salad are served between 10am and 7pm.

Contact: imabaricorfu.gr

Prices: ££

Getting in: Smart casual by night. Call ahead to reserve a table for dinner or evening drinks

Imabari occupies a prime spot below the Palace of St Michael and St George at Faliraki beach

Café Bristol

Make yourself at home and expect disco, funk, jazz, soul and Latin on heavy rotation at this centrally located retro hangout, founded in 1910, on Vrahlioti Square. If it’s chilly, retreat to the cosy interior of this class act where a Hieronymus Bosch triptych adorns an emerald wall and dozens of lightbulbs hang overhead. But it’s outside where the buzz happens, nightly. Café Bristol is a favourite meeting point for locals and Sunday is the most laidback evening of all. Order a refined Italianate potion such as Hugo Peachford, which entails peach and elderflower liqueurs, prosecco and soda water.



Contact: 00 30 693 666 0101; facebook.com/bristolcafecorfu

Opening times: Daily, 9am-3am

Prices: ££

Getting in: Just turn up

Café Bristol is a centrally located retro hangout in Corfu Town that was founded back in 1910

Chin Chin

Denizens of the capital rendezvous at this cafe-cum-drinking den for its historical Annunziata Square location in the shade of a 14th-century Catholic church bell-tower that survived a Second World War bombing. Pull up a stool at the microscopic ‘60s-reminiscent bar accented with industrial decor and absorb Chin Chin’s mellow mien. Alternatively, take a seat outdoors to people-watch at aperitivo hour with a Piazza Rossa, a blend of vodka, strawberry, lime, passionfruit and ginger. Catch the occasional live acoustic guitar performance or settle in for low-key RnB and hip hop sets on Saturday evenings.



Contact: 00 30 2661 025050; facebook.com/chinchincorfu

Prices: £-££

Getting in: Just turn up

Naok Azur

The Nautical Club of Corfu’s bar-restaurant occupies a prime position above Garitsa Bay, with unsurpassed views of the Old Fortress and a small beach below. Gravitate towards the romantic rooftop terrace for chilled coffee in the daytime and smooth premium drinks accompanied by up-to-the-minute Mediterranean vibes and mood lighting in the evening. In the private section downstairs DJs play electro-house for an energetic young clientele until the pink-orange hues of dawn paint the Ionian. At Umi, pair Asian fusion fare with a spirit-forward cocktail like Stiletta, combining tequila, vermouth, absinthe and chocolate bitters.

Contact: naokazur.com

Prices: ££

Getting in: Smart casual by night. Call ahead to reserve a table for dinner or evening drinks

Gravitate towards Naok Azur's romantic rooftop terrace for chilled coffee in the daytime and swish cocktails in the evening

Café Kohlias

This polished café-bar, situated in Rue de Rivoli-inspired Liston Arcade, looks out onto verdant Spianada Square and has proven a local drawcard for more than 25 years. Even in the cooler months of the year, its youthful regulars – many of them Ionian University students – wrap up and catch up in the outdoor section as rotating DJs deliver mainstream, house, RnB and soul tunes. While the house cocktail menu is updated annually, Ginger Baby, a mix of gin, lime, ginger syrup and orange curaçao, has stood the test of time. Wednesdays through Saturdays are the busiest nights.



Contact: 00 30 2661 028118; facebook.com/CafeKohlias

Opening times: Mar to Nov, daily, 7.30am-3.30am

Prices: £-££

Getting in: Just turn up

The polished Café Kohlias has proved popular with local students for more than 25 years

Dell'Acque

Pull up a cool teal high chair at this minute yet refined speakeasy-style cocktail bar and prepare to watch master mixologists at work. Expect dapper design combinations like copper-tinged lighting and monochromatic paisley prints. Like the spirits it serves, space is at a premium so take your drink onto the cobblestoned thoroughfare and mingle with patrons of neighbouring bars. A fine selection of rum, liquors crafted in-house, fruit and spices are the hallmarks of Dell'Acque’s carefully-curated cocktail menu. Try the signature Dell'groni, a blend of Tanqueray, vermouth, bitter liqueur, pepper and fennel. For more privacy, sneak upstairs to the jewel-hued velvet armchairs of Loggia, a secret lovers’ loft reminiscent of a crumbling Corfiot mansion.

Contact: dellacque.com

Prices: ££

Getting in: Just turn up

Dell'Acque is a refined speakeasy-style cocktail bar

Polytechno

Much more than an affable drinking den preferred by students, this free-thinking multi-purpose cultural space hidden in the shadow of the New Fortress nurtures emerging artists from a wide array of genres. Showcasing talent from the island’s Ionian University including visiting professors, local theatre troupes and alternative art collectives, there’s always a riveting performance happening at aptly-named Polytechno. From avant-garde improvisation and environmental documentary screenings to double bass duets performing works by Béla Bartók and jazz trios paying tribute to legends like Wes Montgomery, pretty much anything goes. Contemporary it may be but Polytechno does classics, like Negroni, especially well.

Contact: 00 30 26610 27794; facebook.com/polytechnocorfu

Opening times: Daily, 8pm-5am

Prices: £-££

Getting in: Just turn up

North-east Corfu

Piedra del Mar

This beachside bar-restaurant, located at the southern end of Barbati beach, is one of the northeast coast's most stylish destinations, day or night. Interior designer owner Andriana Dedes has fashioned a soothing, aesthetically fresh all-white space with exotic touches where you can comfortably while away an entire day. Lay back on a sun lounger with a blueberry and pistachio milk smoothie and cool off in the sea. Return in the evening to lounge and listen to afro deep house while sipping on Fire & Brimstone, a mélange of mezcal, chilli, Earl Grey-infused orange liqueur, lemon, agave and orange bitters.



Contact: 00 30 2663 091566; facebook.com/piedracfu

Prices: ££

Getting in: Just turn up in the day. Call ahead if you wish to reserve a prime table for dinner or evening drinks

The beachside Piedra del Mar is one of the northeast coast’s most stylish destinations

North-west Corfu

Pazuzu

Epic sunset parties are what beach bar and restaurant Pazuzu, located on sandy Glyfada beach, do best. Ease into the day with lounge and chill sounds that sync with the ebb and flow of the sea. As the sun starts to head west, globally renowned DJs such as Dennis Ferrer and Tujamo step up to the decks, rousing an enthusiastic bikini-clad and six pack-sporting crowd with electronic and house beats. The go-to signature cocktail is Jim the Sailor, a melding of spiced rum, bourbon, lime, ginger, passionfruit and pineapple. Healthy snacking options include a quinoa salad with grilled broccoli, spinach leaves, cherry tomatoes and mixed raw nuts in a lemony yogurt dressing.

Contact: pazuzu.gr

Prices: ££

Getting in: Just turn up

Epic sunset parties are what sleek beach bar and restaurant Pazuzu does best

La Grotta

If you’re in Paleokastritsa and have rented a boat, moor at La Grotta’s dock. If not, you’ll need to negotiate 142 steps from the town’s main road to reach this easy-going beach bar built into a rocky cove back in the 1960s. It's worth the effort, particularly in the late afternoon when the sun starts to withdraw, as you can go for a swim and snorkel in dreamy blue-green waters. Children are among its biggest fans. Mainstream, house and RnB are the music mainstays while, on Sundays, Latin fervour takes hold. While there, be sure to sample an ice-cold bottle of Corfu’s own real ale.



Contact: lagrottabar.com

Prices: £-££

Getting in: Just turn up

La Grotta is an easy-going beach bar that was built into a rocky cove back in the 1960s

7th Heaven

Perched at the edge of vertiginous limestone cliffs above Loggas beach in Peroulades, this expansive, relaxed open-air bar is a longstanding crowd-puller. DJs dish out Balearic, lounge, disco, afro and tropical house grooves and like to work a little vinyl. Sundays are the biggest night of the week. Locals, in de rigueur shades, show up early to surreptitiously flirt and celebrate summer. You'll need to wait your turn to take a sunset snap at the glass-bottomed viewing platform hanging above the sea. Kick off with signature cocktail 7th Heaven, made with vodka, passionfruit liqueur, cherry, orange and lemon juice.



Contact: 00 30 2663 095035; facebook.com/7thHeavenCafe

Opening times: Apr to Oct, daily, 10am-12am

Prices: £-££

Getting in: Just turn up

7th Heaven is an expansive, relaxed open-air bar that is a longstanding crowd-puller

Nagual

Once a hippie enclave, the wide sweep of sand and shallow waters that make up Kontogialos beach is now home to minimalist hipster haven Nagual. Reggae, pop, house, RnB and soul reign supreme at this relaxing beach bar restaurant, which hosts sunset parties of the serene kind. Join the many locals, families included, who flock to comfy sun beds and catch eclectic flicks for free by moonlight. You might be lucky enough to catch a live show pairing a DJ with a violinist or saxophonist. Choose from 13 adventurous cocktails, before or after a languid lunch in cool, all-wood surrounds.



Contact: facebook.com/NagualbeachbarCorfu

Prices: ££

Getting in: Just turn up

Minimalist hipster haven Nagual hosts sunset parties of the serene kind

South-west Corfu

Mikro Nisi

This warm, welcoming all-day beach bar/restaurant occupies a secluded slice of sandy bliss at rolling Agios Gordios beach (one of two on Corfu) in the far south of the island. The music is predominantly jazz lounge while, on weekends, rock, pop, funk and new beat rhythms take over, with DJ sets and music artists. As dusk nears, toast to Corfu’s Venetian past with a refreshing limoncello spritz. Post-swim, tuck into local soul food revisited like lamb casserole paired with eggplant cream, smoked provolone cheese and thyme.



Contact: mikro-nisi.com

Prices: ££

Getting in: Just turn up