The best badminton gear for beginners, according to experts

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

iStock

If you think playing badminton has anything to do with batting a plastic birdie at a backyard party, it’s time to reassess. Using rackets that weigh mere ounces and a featherlight projectile, this sport may look like a laid-back leisure activity — but in reality, badminton is hitting it hard these days. And it’s even a great way to get in your exercise.

What is badminton?

Since it became an official Olympic sport in 1992, badminton, which has long enjoyed popularity in Asia and Europe, has been on an upswing in the United States, according to Business Research Insights. Now, thanks in part to the popularity of other racket sports like pickleball pushing the whole “court life” aesthetic and tennis enjoying its Zendaya-induced “Challengers” moment, it is poised to find new fans — particularly among gen z and millennials, according to a Pinterest report that found badminton-related Internet searches have risen by as much as 105 percent.

Anyone delving into the sport competitively will likely be surprised to find that it’s a lot different than playing with that cheap backyard set purchased on from the supermarket. “It looks like a fun, easy game,” says Hanan Raza, head badminton coach of Bay Club Pleasanton in California, but that’s only half-right. “You don’t need a high fitness level to start, but you do to advance,” says Raza, who was nationally ranked as a player for five years and held the 28th spot in the world. Badminton takes arm and lower back strength, and a solid cardiovascular system since you’re on your feet, moving constantly for 40-50 minutes per game. “It can really give you a good workout, and is a good way of burning calories,” Raza says. In fact, one systematic review of badminton found that playing improved cardiovascular health, as well as offering other physical and mental health benefits.

How do you play badminton?

Compared to pickleball, badminton “requires more finesse, more technical skill and is harder to master,” says Yingwei Chen, owner of the New Jersey Badminton Club in Montville. “You have to be fit, move fast and have good reflexes.” But, she adds, it’s also one of the most inclusive sports, where anybody can excel regardless of their physique. “It doesn’t matter if you are tall, short, stocky or slim. If you train hard enough, anyone can become a top player.”

Generally an outdoor game, badminton can be played by two or four players. Like its other racket-sport brethren, you play it on a rectangular court with a high net strung across the middle. To win a match, you’ll take the best of three games, each of which go to 21 points. Badminton also happens to be one of the only sports in which mixed doubles is an officially recognized Olympic event, meaning women and men compete against one another on a level playing field. Oh, and that specific field is usually inside if you’re playing competitively, to avoid wind interference.

If you’re ready to give badminton a shot (you’ve got four years to qualify for the 2028 Olympics), it’s easy to get started, and the equipment you need is minimal. Here are what badminton experts recommend.

What equipment do you need to play badminton?

Badminton rackets and strings

Yonex BG65 Strings





Amazon

Badminton rackets will last years, but strings snap regularly so you need to keep extra on hand. Raza recommends the BG-65 as a good all-purpose string for any player.





Yonex Astrox 88D Play





Yonex

Pro badminton rackets can cost hundreds, but this model, which is made of graphite and weighs in at less than 3 ounces, is a bargain, which is good since experts recommend buying two for competitive play in case your strings break mid-match. Chen says this racket offers “a perfect balance of power and bounce” and is easy to swing.



$58 at Amazon

Yonex Nanoflare Clear





Joy Badminton

This is Raza’s favorite racket, because he likes the greater degree of control it gives him. This is thanks to a shaft that is slightly smaller than most other models. It’s made of graphite, so it's also very lightweight.



$93 at Joy Badminton

Shuttlecock or birdies

Yonex Mavis 350 Nylon Shuttlecock, 12-Pack





Amazon

It’s not unusual for a badminton player to go through half a dozen shuttlecocks in a day, says Chen. While pros use pricier real feather versions (hence the name “birdie,”) beginners will prefer a nylon version. This one from Yonex is the closest to feeling like the real thing there is.





Aeroplane Black Label Tournament Shuttlecock, 12-Pack





Joy Badminton

For competing, Raza likes the Aeroplane Black Label goosefeather shuttlecock, which is approved for most international play.





Yonex Aerosensa AS-50 Shuttlecock, 12-Pack





Amazon

If you want to use the official shuttlecock of badminton tournaments, the Yonex Aerosensa 50 is it. Made of cork and real goosefeathers, it costs more than average but gives you a real tournament feel in play.





Gear bag

Yonex 2024 Pro Tournament Bag





Joy Badminton

It’s handy to have a bag for all your rackets, shoes, shuttles and other miscellaneous items. Lauren Lam, a professional badminton player based in Orange County Los Angeles, uses the 2024 Pro Tournament Bag, which holds six rackets and other essentials. Fans may want to grab this limited edition 2024 Paris Olympics version.



$120 at Joy Badminton

Foam roller

Sklz Universal Massage Roller





Sklz

Competitive badminton can be a tough sport, which is why Lam likes to unwind pre- and post-game with a foam roller. She stashes this one in her bag to use as needed.





Badminton shoes

Yonex Men's Power Cusion 65





Badminton Warehouse

Badminton players will change direction hundreds of times per game, so they need a shoe with a lot of lateral support, says Ben Lee, who represented the U.S. in the very first Olympics to host badminton. Lee, the founder of Synergy Badminton in Fremont, California, likes the Yonex 65, which he says has a gum rubber sole that provides traction on any indoor playing surface.



$125 at Badminton Warehouse

Olukai Women's ‘Anau Pickelball Shoes





Olukai

If you want to strike a balance between performance and fashion, Olukai’s newest shoe, designed for pickleball but with the same support structure needed for badminton and other racket sports, is a good bet. It’s got a cushioned lining to land on and breathable mesh, plus it looks good with whatever you wear all day long.





Asics Gel-Renma Pickleball Shoes





Asics

This men’s shoe is designed for stability and flexibility, and has a non-marking sole for indoor court use, which Raza recommends. It doesn’t help that it looks good enough to wear all day.





Socks

Nike Everyday Plus Cushion Training No-Show Socks, 3 Pairs





Nike

“You need to wear thick socks because you don’t want your feet or toes to slide inside your shoes,” says Chen. “There’s a lot of pressure when you jump from the back court to the front.” She likes a sock with cushion that’s not totally synthetic, like these Nikes, which are cotton-poly blend and have a band around the arch for support.





Forme Ankle Guard Sock





Forme

These socks were designed by an orthopedic surgeon to stabilize the ankle joint, reducing the risk of injury.





Apparel

Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short





Lululemon

There’s no official uniform for badminton, but Chen recommends clothing that is easy to move in. She’s a fan of Lululemon lined shorts, which are cut high at the side of the legs to maximize movement.





Lululemon Swiflty Tech Short-Sleeve Top 2.0





Lululemon

A sweat-wicking top is another suggestion of Chen’s, because moisture can lead to chafing. She likes this top, which also lacks seams that can contribute to unwanted friction.





Vuori Set Dress





Vuori

Let’s face it, a lot of the buzz around badminton is because the overall aesthetic of racket sports is hot right now. This dress, with its classic pleated skirt over shorts with pockets, is the ideal balance of fashion and function on the court.





Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com