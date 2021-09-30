The best of Badgers in the NFL during Week 3

It was another eventful weekend for Badgers in the NFL as former Wisconsin players found the end zone, set records, and more.

Former Wisconsin running backs had specifically eventful weeks, while Russell Wilson set another career milestone.

For the second time in just three games, Raiders FB Alec Ingold even got lucky in the coin toss as the captain picked tails and Las Vegas got the ball in overtime. Oh, he also found the end zone in regulation.

Certain Badgers also saw their first NFL action of the season during Week 3. Here is a look at eventful performances from former Badgers in Week 3:

Russell Wilson's team falls short, but he passes Joe Montana on all-time passing TD's list

Russell Wilson (274) has eclipsed Joe Montana (273) on the all-time Pass TD list. Russell Wilson is still just 32 years old. pic.twitter.com/zAYabH7qmo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 26, 2021

Despite falling to the Minnesota Vikings, Russell Wilson passed the legendary Joe Montana on the all-time NFL passing TD’s list. The former Badger threw just one passing TD against the Vikings.

Melvin Gordon sets a Wisconsin NFL record

During a dominant, shutout win over the Jets, Broncos RB Melvin Gordon became the all-time Wisconsin leader in NFL touchdowns scored. Gordon carried the ball 18 times for 61 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Alec Ingold finds the end zone and gets some luck to go his way

Not only did FB Alec Ingold find the end zone in an overtime win over Miami, he also gave the Raiders coin toss luck. Las Vegas got the ball first in OT thanks to Ingold taking tails by default.

Dare Ogunbowale sees his first snaps of the season at RB

Jaguars final HB snap count #ARIvsJAC James Robinson 40

Carlos Hyde 23

Dare Ogunbowale 5 — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) September 26, 2021

After playing mostly on special teams, Ogunbowale saw time at RB for the first time this season in Jacksonville’s loss to Arizona.

Tyler Biadasz earns praise from his head coach after Monday night's win

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on center Tyler Biadasz: “He’s doing a lot of good things. … He’s had three diverse game plans. … He’s had a couple plays we need to eliminate. … He’s getting better.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 28, 2021

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was pleased with Biadasz and the offensive line in a Monday night win over the Eagles.

