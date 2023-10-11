We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Frequent flyers say this is the best AWAY luggage dupe — and it’s $240 cheaper than the original

Finding a piece of luggage that won't quit on you after a few uses is harder than it sounds, but the folks at Brandless found a way to make this happen without crossing that $100 mark.

Before getting into why this particular checked suitcase is one of the most underrated luggage gems out there, let's get into how thousands of luggage shoppers say it's the best AWAY luggage dupe.

With AWAY standing as one of the most sought-after luggage brands in the world — to be honest, it's now become more of a status symbol than a quality purchase — it's no surprise that shoppers have been actively looking for a more affordable alternative.

So, when the Brandless Checked Luggage went viral for having a look, design and quality build similar to the AWAY best seller, folks have been flocking to grab one of these affordable suitcases.

The Original AWAY Luggage

AWAY The AWAY Medium Checked Suitcase The AWAY Medium Checked Suitcase is known for its extremely lightweight frame and durable polycarbonate hard shell that stands up in the horrors of baggage claim. $345 at AWAY

It also has 360-degree spinner wheels and an interior compression system and comes with a water-resistant laundry bag to keep your things organized and clean.

While it's definitely an all-star luggage piece and comes in six colors, it's a whopping $345 — a price that's, honestly, out of range for lots of shoppers.

If you're looking for a suitcase with similar features and that minimalistic yet sleek look, the Brandless Checked Luggage is your best bet. Plus, it's only $99, and shoppers have even dubbed it the best AWAY luggage dupe.

The Alternative

Brandless Brandless Checked Luggage Brandless' award-winning checked luggage also has a lightweight polycarbonate shell with reinforced corners to protect it from damage. It has four Hinomoto wheels for easy airport travel and a TSA-approved lock. $99 at Brandless

This suitcase basically has all the star features of the AWAY Medium Checked Suitcase, but, in true alignment with Brandless' mission, it's a better product for the environment and is, in turn, much more affordable to purchase since you're not paying for a particular brand name, which usually contributes to the price hike.

If you're looking for the perfect AWAY luggage dupe, the best-selling Brandless Checked Luggage is the No. 1 recommended pick. Snag one now before it sells out!

If you enjoyed this story, check out the best brown leather bags on super sale at Coach Outlet.

More from In The Know:

These were yesterday's 8 most-ordered Prime Day tech deals — and they're all still on sale

The 3 most popular editions of Apple AirPods are on sale on Amazon for October Prime Day

Running out of outlets? This $15 surge protector has 6, plus 3 USB ports and it's over 60% off on Amazon

This $8 shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness: 'It's a miracle, actually!'

The post Frequent flyers say this is the best AWAY luggage dupe — and it’s $240 cheaper than the original appeared first on In The Know.