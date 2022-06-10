Best available WRs Titans can still target in free agency

The Tennessee Titans entered the 2022 offseason with a need at the wide receiver position, a need that became more dire once the team decided to release veteran wideout Julio Jones.

Tennessee’s solution for that issue was the trade for Robert Woods, who was set to serve as the team’s No. 2 behind A.J. Brown, which was a positive development despite Woods coming off a torn ACL.

From there, it was expected that the Titans would add a young receiver in the 2022 NFL draft; however, things quickly went to DEFCON 1 after the Titans traded Brown.

The Titans did add a pair of receivers in the draft in Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips, but as is the case with any rookie wide receiver, neither is guaranteed to provide the boost Tennessee needs in their first seasons.

As a result of the question marks with those players, and with the group as a whole, it is almost a foregone conclusion the team will add another veteran option at some point before the start of the season.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the top wide receivers still available in free agency. For the record, we do feel Julio is still one of the best options out there, but he isn’t included here because there’s zero chance for a reunion.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Beckham would be a major splash and a good fit as far as what he can do on the football field, but he wouldn’t provide the immediate help Tennessee needs, as he’s expected to miss a chunk of the season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

There’s no telling what shape he’ll be in once he does return from the second torn ACL of his pro career, and his past hijinks are a concern as well, although he did behave himself in Los Angeles.

Still, this isn’t a good fit for the Titans if for no other reason than Beckham’s lack of availability to start the season.

Will Fuller

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and Will Fuller getting hurt.

There’s no doubt the amount of talent Fuller has and he’d be a great fit as an outside option who can stretch the field, but he simply can’t stay healthy, giving him the potential to be of no use to the Titans.

Would the Titans really roll the dice on a wide receiver who has a lengthy injury history one year after seeing a ridiculous amount of injuries at the position?

We do think it’s possible considering the lack of really good options out there and the Titans’ desperate need for help, but they won’t overpay for Fuller, so his price tag has to be cheap. We’d be on board with Fuller on a cheap one-year deal.

T.Y. Hilton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hilton, 32, is on the downside of his career, but he’s an intriguing option if not relied upon to be the top dog in a receiving corps, which Tennessee wouldn’t need him to be.

The veteran can line up all over the field and provide a decent deep threat, and the Titans would be sticking it to the Indianapolis Colts in the process, making this signing even better.

Would Hilton leave the only team he’s ever known for a division rival? Who knows, but we wouldn’t rule it out. Chalk Hilton up as the second-best option on this list based on what the Titans need.

Cole Beasley

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Beasley would be a solid option out of the slot for the Titans, but the problem is the team is quickly developing a logjam there.

The Titans will likely deploy Burks in the slot to help make his transition into the NFL a bit easier, and the team could also put Woods, Dez Fitzpatrick and 2022 fifth-round pick Kyle Philips there, giving Tennessee no shortage of options on the inside already.

Versatility is ideal, but the Titans really need someone who can play on the outside first and foremost. Beasley isn’t that guy, thus making him a bad fit.

Emmanuel Sanders

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

Sanders has played on the outside in the past, but his best spot is no doubt in the slot at this point in his career. As is the case with Beasley, this makes Sanders a poor fit with the Titans.

Sanders’ age (35) is also a concern, especially when you take into account what aging receivers have done in Nashville in the past. It’s also very possible Sanders retires, so he may not even be an option at all.

