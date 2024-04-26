Best available players for Patriots on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

Best available players for Patriots on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

Best available players for Patriots on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots got their guy.

From early in the pre-draft process, Drake Maye struck the Patriots braintrust as having real toughness. They saw it in how he ran the football and bounced back from bad plays.

He struck them as a maniacal competitor. They saw it in flashes during their meetings, and they watched it on film as he tried to carry North Carolina -- to his own detriment at times -- last season.

The traits were always obvious. Maye has the size, athleticism and arm strength to make him a real weapon at the position. But it's the other stuff that they felt could make him great.

Eventually.

There are mind-numbing throws he'll have to eradicate from his game. They know that. He has some mechanical flaws that need to be ironed out. They know that, too.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Reaction to the Patriots drafting Drake Maye at No. 3 overall | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

But they also know it's now on them to teach him. To develop him. And to surround him with the kind of talent that will prevent him from ever sniffing the "floor" that Jerod Mayo discussed with reporters as far back as the league meetings back in March.

With that final point in mind, let's lay out our best available Day 2 prospects for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with the players Maye could either be A) throwing to or B) protected by.

(Bold names are those in this year's draft class who landed on our Prototypical Patriots lists, which are linked for every position group.)

Running back