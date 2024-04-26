Best available players for Patriots on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft
Best available players for Patriots on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Patriots got their guy.
From early in the pre-draft process, Drake Maye struck the Patriots braintrust as having real toughness. They saw it in how he ran the football and bounced back from bad plays.
He struck them as a maniacal competitor. They saw it in flashes during their meetings, and they watched it on film as he tried to carry North Carolina -- to his own detriment at times -- last season.
The traits were always obvious. Maye has the size, athleticism and arm strength to make him a real weapon at the position. But it's the other stuff that they felt could make him great.
Eventually.
There are mind-numbing throws he'll have to eradicate from his game. They know that. He has some mechanical flaws that need to be ironed out. They know that, too.
🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Reaction to the Patriots drafting Drake Maye at No. 3 overall | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
But they also know it's now on them to teach him. To develop him. And to surround him with the kind of talent that will prevent him from ever sniffing the "floor" that Jerod Mayo discussed with reporters as far back as the league meetings back in March.
With that final point in mind, let's lay out our best available Day 2 prospects for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with the players Maye could either be A) throwing to or B) protected by.
(Bold names are those in this year's draft class who landed on our Prototypical Patriots lists, which are linked for every position group.)
Wide receiver
Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Jalen McMillan, Washington
Johnny Wilson, Florida State
Offensive tackle
Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Roger Rosengarten, Washington
Brandon Coleman, TCU
Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Interior offensive line
Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Dominick Puni, Kansas
Trevor Keegan, Michigan
Brady Latham, Arkansas
Tight end
Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
Cade Stover, Ohio State
AJ Barner, Michigan
Tip Reiman, Illinois
Running back
Jonathan Brooks, Texas
Trey Benson, Florida State
MarShawn Lloyd, USC
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Audric Estime, Notre Dame
Edge defender
Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
Brennan Jackson, Washington State
Defensive line
Johnny Newton, Illinois
Braden Fiske, Florida State
Maason Smith, LSU
T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
Leonard Taylor, Miami
Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa
Jordan Jefferson, LSU
Linebacker
Edgerinn Cooper, Texas A&M
Junior Colson, Michigan
Payton Wilson, NC State
Cedric Gray, North Carolina
JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
Defensive back
Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Javon Bullard, Georgia
TJ Tampa, Iowa State
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Mike Sainristil, Michigan
Jaden Hicks, Washington State
Calen Bullock, USC
Dominique Hampton, Washington