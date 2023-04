Best available players for Commanders on Day 2 of 2023 NFL draft

The Washington Commanders entered the 2023 NFL draft focusing on two positions: offensive line and cornerback. At No. 16 overall, the Commanders selected Mississippi State cornerback, Emmanuel Forbes, filling a major need.

However, as Washington enters day two, the Commanders must address the offensive line and add depth at other positions, such as edge rusher and linebacker.

Washington has two picks Friday: No. 47 overall in the second round and No. 97 overall in the third round [compensatory selection].

Here are the best available players remaining at each position of need for the Commanders:

Quarterback

Kentucky QB Will Levis

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Fresno State QB Jake Haener

BYU QB Jaren Hall

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Running back

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

TCU RB Kendre Miller

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane

Interior offensive line

TCU OL Steve Avila

Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence

NDSU OL Cody Mauch

Minnesota C John Michael-Schmitz

Offensive tackle

Ohio State RT Dawand Jones

Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

Alabama OT Tyler Steen

Old Dominion OT Nick Saldiveri

Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris

BYU OT Blake Freeland

Tight end

Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

SDSU TE Tucker Kraft

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker

EDGE

Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White

Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari

Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

Clemson EDGE K.J. Henry

USC EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

Linebacker

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

Tulane LB Dorian Williams

