Best available players for Colts on Day 2 of NFL draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has concluded and now the Indianapolis Colts will be gearing up to make some noise on Friday night.

There were nine trades that went down on Thursday night and only one quarterback was selected when the Pittsburgh Steelers took Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall.

While there were six wide receivers that went off the board, the Colts are still in a very good spot to make some noise at the position without having to move up if they didn’t want to.

It will be interesting to see how Day 2 of the draft goes, but here’s a look at the best available players for the Colts going into Friday.

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

It was a pretty big surprise that Willis didn’t go in the first round, but the Colts have a chance to get him if they really believe in him. They might have to trade up from No. 42 overall and he’s risky considering the development that needs to take place, but the ceiling could be worth it.

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Syndication: The Enquirer

The Colts may not go with a quarterback but with some intriguing options on the board, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they made a move to get a prospect they think can lead the franchise for the future.

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

AP Photo/Al Goldis

It’s been well documented how much we believe Moore is a fantastic fit for the Colts so we won’t stay too long here. But going into Day 2, he’s still available, and that’s huge.

WR George Pickens, Georgia

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Pickens was a fringe first-round projection but it’s not a surprise he fell to Day 2. If the Colts aren’t worried about his reported immaturity concerns, he would be a wonderful fit in the wide receiver room alongside Michael Pittman Jr. on the other side.

OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If the Colts wanted to go the offensive tackle route and get their potential left tackle of the future. Lucas was a right tackle in college but his elite athleticism and length will allow him to make the transition to the left side.

Story continues

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Watson could have gone in the first round but that would have been based purely on his athleticism. If he’s on the board at No. 42, the Colts are likely to consider him heavily.

CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

This would be somewhat of a surprise at No. 42 considering it’s not a massive need, but Woolen has the upside that teams will bet on. The Colts have shown interest during the pre-draft process and his future is bright if he hits his ceiling.

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Pierce is one of my favorite fits for the Colts. He checks nearly every box they have when it comes to drafting wide receivers and high-character players.

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

I don’t expect the Colts to go EDGE to begin Day 2 but Ebiketie is so talented and such a perfect fit that he has to be named here. It would be somewhat of a luxury pick at No. 42 overall, but the fit is seamless.

CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Likely falling due to injury concerns on his draft profile, Booth is a great option to consider if he falls to the third round, and he would fit what the Colts want to do in the secondary.

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The need at safety is a bit underrated and even though this would be something of a surprise, Brisker would be a strong addition to the defense even with needs at other positions.

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

It would be a surprise but Ojabo would be in a similar situation to that of Dayo Odeyingbo so we can’t totally dismiss the notion. It’s unlikely, but still possible.

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

McBride would be a strong addition to the tight end room even if he may not be expected to go at No. 42 overall. There are bigger needs and likely better fits, but McBride is talented.

1

1