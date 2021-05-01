Best available players for the Bears on Day 3 of NFL draft

The 2021 NFL draft concludes Saturday with the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, where Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace has a chance to find some hidden talent.

After all, we all know that Pace is at his best in the later rounds, where he’s found some late-round gems.

The Bears have four draft picks on Day 3, including one in the fifth round (No. 151) and three in the sixth round (No. 208, 221 and 228). Pace has been very good in the fifth round, where he’s lane the likes of safety Adrian Amos (2015), running back Jordan Howard (2016), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (2018) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (2020).

Here’s a look at some of the best players still available heading into Day 3 of the NFL draft.

WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jaelon Darden, UNT

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

CB Shakur Brown, Michigan State

USA Today

S Shawn Davis, Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

USA Today

S Jamar Johnson, Indiana

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

WR Sage Surratt, Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

WR Shi Smith, South Carolina

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Patrick Johnson, Tulane

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

RB Michael Carter, North Carolina

Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jabril Cox, LSU

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

DL Jay Tufele, USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Quincy Roche, Miami (FL)

AP Photo/Rusty Costanza

CB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

WR Demetric Felton, UCLA

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

LB Derrick Barnes | LB | Purdue

USA Today

DL Marlon Tuipulotu, USC

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

CB Trill Williams, Syracuse

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

WR Dazz Newsome, North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

LB Cameron McGrone, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Janarius Robinson, Florida State

USA Today

EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

