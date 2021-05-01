Best available players for the Bears on Day 3 of NFL draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The 2021 NFL draft concludes Saturday with the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, where Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace has a chance to find some hidden talent.
After all, we all know that Pace is at his best in the later rounds, where he’s found some late-round gems.
The Bears have four draft picks on Day 3, including one in the fifth round (No. 151) and three in the sixth round (No. 208, 221 and 228). Pace has been very good in the fifth round, where he’s lane the likes of safety Adrian Amos (2015), running back Jordan Howard (2016), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (2018) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (2020).
Here’s a look at some of the best players still available heading into Day 3 of the NFL draft.
WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
WR Jaelon Darden, UNT
Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
CB Shakur Brown, Michigan State
USA Today
S Shawn Davis, Florida
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State
USA Today
S Jamar Johnson, Indiana
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
WR Sage Surratt, Wake Forest
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
WR Shi Smith, South Carolina
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE Patrick Johnson, Tulane
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
RB Michael Carter, North Carolina
Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports
LB Jabril Cox, LSU
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
DL Jay Tufele, USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE Quincy Roche, Miami (FL)
AP Photo/Rusty Costanza
CB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
WR Demetric Felton, UCLA
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
LB Derrick Barnes | LB | Purdue
USA Today
DL Marlon Tuipulotu, USC
AP Photo/Matthew Hinton
CB Trill Williams, Syracuse
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
WR Dazz Newsome, North Carolina
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
LB Cameron McGrone, Michigan
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE Janarius Robinson, Florida State
USA Today
EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
1
1