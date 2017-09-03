Best available NFL free agents as 2017 season begins

NFL roster cut-down day is not necessarily the end of the road for the 1,000-plus players who turned in their playbooks Saturday. NFL rosters are in constant flux, and that will be the case to a more extreme degree once injuries inevitably affect teams during the 2017 season.

The NFL veterans who remain free agents are well aware of how it works. They'll stay in shape and patiently wait for opportunities to continue already-successful NFL careers.

Here are 11 familiar veterans who remain available to teams that might want — or need — their services as the 2017 season begins and progresses. They're listed in alphabetical order. (Spotrac maintains a comprehensive list of all available NFL free agents.)

Best available NFL free agents





Gary Barnidge, TE, age 31

Career stats:

8 seasons, 54 starts, 178 catches, 2,258 yards, 14 TDS, 18.2 yards per game



Barnidge, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015 thanks to a 1,000-yard receiving season with the Browns, was cut by Cleveland in April. The soon-to-be-32-year-old is the top tight end available in free agency should a team need to support that position on its depth chart.

Alex Boone, G, age 30

Career stats:

7 seasons, 73 starts



Boone, a five-year starter with the 49ers who signed with the Vikings as a free agent before the 2016 season, has managed a remarkable career despite his going undrafted out of Ohio State in 2009. That hefty contract is part of the reason he was cut by Minnesota.

Dwight Freeney, DE/pass-rusher, age 37

Career stats:

15 seasons, 157 starts, 122.5 sacks, 281 tackles, 46 forced fumbles



Likely on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Freeney has not retired from a career that includes three first-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl title with the Colts. The Falcons allowed his one-year contract to expire after the 2016 season, but Freeney told Sporting News in June that a return for another season in Atlanta was not out of the question.

Leon Hall, CB, age 32

Career stats:

10 seasons, 107 starts, 27 INTs, 386 tackles, 6 forced fumbles, 2 sacks



Hall, who was a solid corner for the most of nine seasons with the Bengals, was a late summer signing for the Giants last year. The late-career positional versatility he needed to stick in New York would be the reason behind a team signing the 32-year-old in 2017.









Colin Kaepernick, QB, age 29

Career stats:

6 seasons, 58 starts, 12,271 passing yards, 72 passing TDs, 2,300 rushing yards, 13 rushing TDs



Plenty has been written about Kaepernick's free agency, here and elsewhere. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers in the spring before the team had a chance to cut him, and his continued unemployment has been the source of constant debate and controversy. SN's David Steele doubts Kaepernick will be signed by a team in 2017, barring the unforeseen.

Jeremy Kerley, WR, age 28

Career stats:

6 seasons, 37 starts, 246 catches, 2,892 yards, 12 TDs



The 49ers' new management retained Kerley with a three-year contract extension in March but, thanks in part to the preseason performances of younger receivers, eventually decided to release the 28-year-old. Kerley is young and talented enough to be coveted by multiple teams in need of depth at wide reciever.

DeAndre Levy, LB, age 30

Career stats:

8 seasons, 86 starts, 454 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 12 INTs



The Lions released their linebacker in March after he had missed too many starts due to injury in relation to the contract extension he signed in 2015, and the situation with Detroit has turned messy. Questions around the knee on which he had offseason surgery will make it difficult for him to land with a new team in 2017.

Nick Mangold, C, age 33

Career stats:

11 seasons, 164 starts



A Hall of Fame-caliber career has not outweighed Mangold's age and recent injury history (ankle) in terms of his chances of being signed to a new team after 11 years as the Jets' starting center. Not yet, at least — he might be an injury away from another gig in the NFL.

​Darrelle Revis, CB, age 32

Career stats:

10 seasons, 140 starts, 29 INTs, 4 forces fumbles, 401 tackles



Revis would have been signed early in free agency this year had teams believed he's even close ability-wise to the player once known as "Revis Island." His age and sharp decline last season have him on the outside looking in as the 2017 regular season begins. His veteran savvy, though, might make him attractive as a midseason pick-up in the event of an injury.

