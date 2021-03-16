Best available NFL free agents for Raiders needs after Day 1 of negotiating period
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Day 1 of free agency saw the Raiders make a splash, signing edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. His addition addresses one of their many needs. But there are a great many more. Especially with three of their own free agents signing elsewhere.
Here are the best available by position:
1. Defensive Tackle
Dalvin Tomlinson
Sheldon Rankins
DeQuan Jones
Kawann Short
Larry Ogunjobi
2. Offensive tackle
Daryl Williams
Mitchell Schwartz
Ricky Wagner
Riley Reiff
Kelvin Beachum
3. Offensive Guard
Kyle Long
Germain Ifedi
John Miller
4. Safety
Anthony Harris
Xavier Woods
Malik Hooker
Keanu Neal
Jaquiski Tartt
Duron Harmon
Tre Boston
5. Wide receiver
Kenny Golladay
JuJu Smith-Schuster
TY Hilton
Curtis Samuel
Marvin Jones Jr
AJ Green
Sammy Watkins
Keenan Cole
Breshad Perriman
6. Cornerback
Richard Sherman
Desmond King II
Troy Hill
Patrick Peterson
Mike Hilton
Casey Hayward
AJ Bouye
Quinton Dunbar
Xavier Rhodes
Bashaud Breeland
7. Linebacker
Melvin Ingram
Haason Reddick
Jayon Brown
KJ Wright
Denzel Perryman
8. Running back
Mike Davis
Le’Veon Bell
Jamaal Williams
Marlon Mack
Tevin Coleman