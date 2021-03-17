Best available free agents for Raiders needs after Day 2 of negotiating period

We’re through two days of free agency now. The first day saw the Raiders burst out the gates by agreeing to terms with edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

The second day was spent watching their own free agents get snatched up while their own big news was the release of Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson. Add that Kyle Long also worked out for the Raiders and left without a deal in place and Day 2 didn’t go at all as hoped.

It ended on a somewhat high note, though. With the news that LB Nicholas Morrow would be re-signing with the team according to a source. His return should mean they have their three starting linebackers.

This time the order of the Raiders need positions will be by which positions have the best talent still available

1. Safety

Anthony Harris

Xavier Woods

Malik Hooker

Jaquiski Tartt

Duron Harmon

Tre Boston

2. Cornerback

Richard Sherman

Desmond King II

Troy Hill

Patrick Peterson

Casey Hayward

AJ Bouye

Justin Coleman

Quinton Dunbar

Xavier Rhodes

Bashaud Breeland

3. Wide receiver

Kenny Golladay

JuJu Smith-Schuster

TY Hilton

Curtis Samuel

AJ Green

Sammy Watkins

Keenan Cole

Breshad Perriman

4. Offensive tackle

Mitchell Schwartz

Ricky Wagner

Riley Reiff

Kelvin Beachum

Mike Remmers

5. Running back

Marlon Mack

Mike Davis

Le’Veon Bell

Tevin Coleman

6. Center

David Andrews

Nick Martin

Ethan Pocic

Austin Blythe

Nick Easton

7. Defensive Tackle

Sheldon Rankins

Ndamukong Suh

DeQuan Jones

Kawann Short

Larry Ogunjobi

8. Offensive Guard

Kyle Long

John Miller

James Carpenter