Best available free agents for Raiders needs after Day 2 of negotiating period
We’re through two days of free agency now. The first day saw the Raiders burst out the gates by agreeing to terms with edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.
The second day was spent watching their own free agents get snatched up while their own big news was the release of Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson. Add that Kyle Long also worked out for the Raiders and left without a deal in place and Day 2 didn’t go at all as hoped.
It ended on a somewhat high note, though. With the news that LB Nicholas Morrow would be re-signing with the team according to a source. His return should mean they have their three starting linebackers.
This time the order of the Raiders need positions will be by which positions have the best talent still available
1. Safety
Anthony Harris
Xavier Woods
Malik Hooker
Jaquiski Tartt
Duron Harmon
Tre Boston
2. Cornerback
Richard Sherman
Desmond King II
Troy Hill
Patrick Peterson
Casey Hayward
AJ Bouye
Justin Coleman
Quinton Dunbar
Xavier Rhodes
Bashaud Breeland
3. Wide receiver
Kenny Golladay
JuJu Smith-Schuster
TY Hilton
Curtis Samuel
AJ Green
Sammy Watkins
Keenan Cole
Breshad Perriman
4. Offensive tackle
Mitchell Schwartz
Ricky Wagner
Riley Reiff
Kelvin Beachum
Mike Remmers
5. Running back
Marlon Mack
Mike Davis
Le’Veon Bell
Tevin Coleman
6. Center
David Andrews
Nick Martin
Ethan Pocic
Austin Blythe
Nick Easton
7. Defensive Tackle
Sheldon Rankins
Ndamukong Suh
DeQuan Jones
Kawann Short
Larry Ogunjobi
8. Offensive Guard
Kyle Long
John Miller
James Carpenter