Best available free agents for Raiders needs after day one
With the advent of the free agent negotiating period, the waves of free agency occur days before free agency actually opens. The first day of which was Monday.
The big names came flying off the board on day one, which can be tough for many fans to watch as the players they dreamt would be suiting up for their team are lost to the wind.
There were three additions by the Raiders on day one:
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
S Marcus Epps
CB Brandon Facyson
These signings are helpful, but there are still a lot of needs on this team, many of which could do well to be filled via free agency.
Even with all the signings on day one, the cupboard isn’t bare as we head into day two.
Here are the best available who would fill needs for the Raiders.
1. CB James Bradberry
2. G Isaac Seumalo
3. T Kaleb McGary
4. G Dalton Risner
5. DT Sheldon Rankins
6. LB Kyzir White
7. CB Byron Murphy
8. G Will Hernandez
9. WR DJ Chark
10. DT Matt Ioannidis
11. T Cameron Fleming
12. DT Morgan Fox
13. DT A’Shawn Robinson
14. DT Poona Ford
15. T Trey Pipkins
16. CB Shaquill Griffin