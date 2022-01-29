Best Auburn Twitter replies to Oklahoma basketball
- Jabari SmithAmerican basketball player
Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler led Auburn to an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Jabari Smith had his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Kessler added 21 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
The win was Auburns 20th of the season and their 17th straight. As they have all season, Auburn fans were quick to flood the Oklahoma Basketball twitter with memes. Auburn fans once again delivered, touching on Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and all of the action from Saturday.
Here are some of the best responses.
Bruce Pearl's contract continues to get love
— Pablo Escobarner 🦚 (@PabloEscoburner) January 29, 2022
This has to sting.
Charles Barkley and Suni Lee is an elite combo
— 🦚Drunk Aubie🦚 (@DrunkAubie) January 29, 2022
Sir Charles does not deserve this.
Ouch
— The Juice 🦚 (@thejuiceisgood) January 29, 2022
But atleast we have Jabari Smith.
What a week for Bruce Pearl
Bruce explains beating you pic.twitter.com/S55Db5CKoS
— #1 Auburn Einstein 🦚 (@AuburnEinstein) January 29, 2022
Barely broke a sweat.
Walker Kessler got some love
— MT🅿️ (@marytylerpoor) January 29, 2022
Everyone got a bucket hat to celebrate.
Everyone is watching Auburn, even Tom Brady
— Auburn Memes 🦚 (@AuburnMemes) January 29, 2022
Smart move.
Walker Kessler had another huge game
— Basketball School Fan 🦚 (@auburncoaster) January 29, 2022
Kessler finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
Bruce Pearl will be here forever
— Hayden 🅿️🦚 War Damn Jabari (@HFulwood) January 29, 2022
He is here to stay.
What a waste
— Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) January 29, 2022
Talk about an advantage.
An underrated restaurant.
— The Juice 🦚 (@thejuiceisgood) January 29, 2022
Some of the best wings in Auburn.
