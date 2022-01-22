Best Auburn Twitter replies to Kentucky basketball
Auburn made sure the Auburn faithful had something to celebrate after camping out the day before.
After struggling in the first half, Auburn used a dominant second half to beat Kentucky 80-71. With the win Auburn improved to 18-1 overall and 7-0 SEC, further cementing their case as the No. 1 team in the country.
Walker Kessler was huge for Auburn, scoring 19 points on 10 shots and affecting numerous shots on the defensive end. KD Johnson continued his offensive surge, scoring 17 points and energizing the fans.
As expected, Auburn fans flocked to Kentucky’s final score tweet to celebrate the win. The Tweet had over 3,800 comments in the first 30 minutes and had some of the best Tweets of the year, here are some of the best.
A new blue blood has emerged
— Pablo Escobarner 🦚 (@PabloEscoburner) January 22, 2022
Auburn has won five of the last 10 matchups.
Murray State chimed in
— Barstool Murray🐎🤝🦚 (@MurrayBarstool) January 22, 2022
Auburn and Murray State, the real Alliance
How quickly things change
— Dr. Dolly Barnton 🦚 (@katethegreat27) January 22, 2022
What Bruce Pearl has done is amazing.
Auburn is truly an everything school
— Auburn Einstein 🦚 (@AuburnEinstein) January 22, 2022
They camped out to see Auburn, by the way
Jesse Newell received plenty of attention
— Matt 🦚 (@MRickG_) January 22, 2022
If this doesn’t get Auburn to No. 1…
On to Missouri
— AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) January 22, 2022
We need more dancing Bruce.
Keep 'em coming
— joshdub 🦚 (@joshdub_) January 22, 2022
Auburn has no plans on slowing down either.
A transition of power has occurred
— Auburn Memes 🦚 (@AuburnMemes) January 22, 2022
These are always easy.
Auburn fans made sure Kentucky knows they have company
— Frozen Belle 🦚 (@FrozenBelle) January 22, 2022
Always help those in need
Auburn fans helping eachother
— Basketball School Fan 🦚 (@auburncoaster) January 22, 2022
Was worth every bit.
Would not reccomend
— 🦚Drunk Aubie🦚 (@DrunkAubie) January 22, 2022
Kessler finished with 19 points and seven rebounds.
1
1