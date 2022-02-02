Best Auburn Twitter replies to Alabama basketball

Auburn once again defended its No. 1 ranking Tuesday night, beating Alabama 100-81 for the season sweep.

The Tigers had a 14-point half time lead but within the first four minutes of the second half saw the lead dwindle to just four. However, Auburn quickly stretched out the lead and cruised to their 18th straight win.

Walker Kessler showed what he can do against the undersized Alabama when he is on the court. Auburn’s star center finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and blocked eight shots. He also added four steals and influenced several more drives.

Jabari Smith had another efficient game for Auburn, scoring 17 points on 10 shots and grabbing five rebounds.

Following the game Alabama’s social media team took an interesting strategy to avoid the meme onslaught. They initially closed the final score tweet to comments. However, Auburn fans flooded their halftime tweet and quote tweeted it.

Eventually they opened the tweet and Auburn fans wasted no time voicing their displeasure. Here are some of the best responses.

The University of Gumpaloosa – dishing it out but not able to take it since 1831. https://t.co/spqhbuWH2I — Auburn Family Guy (@AUFamilyGuy) February 2, 2022

Cowards. The Alabama men’s basketball Twitter account can’t handle the heat, just like their team. https://t.co/mVoIgua686 — John Ringer (@jkringer) February 2, 2022

Auburn basketball will find you no matter what

Auburn fans will find a way

Bruce Pearl the Janitor

This seemed line a statement from Auburn

Kessler finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks.

