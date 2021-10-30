Best athlete in Philadelphia sports history? Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift has The Answer

D'Andre Swift leads the Detroit Lions and all NFL running backs with 42 catches through seven games. The Philadelphia native plays his hometown Eagles at Ford Field on Sunday. He stopped to answer five questions for the Free Press this week.

Since you're a Philly guy, let's start there. Who is the best athlete in Philadelphia sports history and why?

In sports history? Allen Iverson.

Why?

Oh, man, that's 'The Answer.' Everything he was able to do, the impact he had on the city. He was a great player all the way around. I loved watching him play.

You probably saw Mike Evans last week, he caught Tom Brady's 600th touchdown pass and gave it to a fan. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave the fan a few autographed jerseys and season passes, and Brady gave the guy a Bitcoin. If you were a fan, what would you ask for, for the ball or a similar piece of memorabilia?

If I'm a fan? I need more than that. It's going to be more than that. That's worth millions of dollars. I'm going to hold out and see what I can get.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams during the first half at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

I heard you were a guy at Georgia who would show up to the football facility at 1 or 2 in the morning, work out, get some work in. Do you still do that? And what did you get out of being there at all hours of the night?

No, that was something I did in college. There'd be nights where I just probably couldn't sleep and I'd just be up, why not go get better? But have I done that in the league? No. Because the days are longer, it's a lot more different schedule-wise.

How often did you do that at Georgia?

Maybe like twice a week, depending on the schedule.

Halloween is this week. What was your favorite Halloween costume as a kid, and what's your favorite Halloween candy?

I ain't real big on Halloween. I wore a Batman costume. I was real young. That's probably the last costume I wore. I was probably like 6. Six or 7. Halloween candy? I don't really like candy corn. Just like, like Reese's and Snickers, regular stuff.

You didn't go trick-or-treating a lot as a kid?

No, I didn't. It really wasn't my thing.

If you could trade bodies with any NFL running back in history for a game, just to feel what it's like to run as that guy, who would it be and why?

I'd have to say Barry Sanders. I'd have to say Barry Sanders, because he's my favorite running back of all time. See how he moves, how he makes people miss and what he was able to do. I'd like to see what it was to be like him for the day.

One more, since it's a Philly thing: What's your favorite cheesesteak?

Dalessandro's or Ishkabibble's.

Why those?

Everybody really says Pat's and Geno's. That's like the regular, normal thing to do. I just feel like if you're going to Philly, you be there for a little bit, you should go to Dalessandro's or Ishkabibble's on South Street. Those are the best two quality places to me.

