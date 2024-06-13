'Best arms' lead Rex to 3-2 win over Danville

Rex manager Tony Rosselli called Deron Swanson, Breyllin Suriel and Brandt Munger “probably the three best arms we’ve got right now,” after Wednesday’s 3-2 Prospect League baseball victory over Danville, and the score of the game — and the length of time it took to play it — bore him out.

Swanson pitched six very solid innings.

And Suriel and Munger had three hitless innings in relief as the Rex defeated their closest rival and the leader of their division. The three Rex pitchers combined for just two walks and Danville pitchers didn’t walk any in the 111-minute game, a set of circumstances that doesn’t happen often in the Prospect League.

Rex catcher Eli Riley provided the winning margin in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out homer on an 0-and-2 count and the game at Bob Warn Field was nothing but pitching and defense except for about five swings of the bat.

It was scoreless until Danville shortstop Sebastian Arguelles led off the top of the fourth with a homer.

The Rex countered in the bottom of the inning when Ben Kearns got a two-out single and Nomar Garcia homered for a 2-1 lead. Michael DiMartini and Arguelles hit back-to-back doubles in the top of the sixth and then extra innings were looking like a possibility when Riley came to bat in the eighth.

“I knew [Danville relief pitcher Will Melby Jr.] liked the breaking ball,” Riley said after the game. “I chased one and he thought he had me, but then he just hung it and I made him pay for it.”

It was the second homer of the summer for Riley, who plays for St. Francis and has seen some outfield duty in addition to catching. But he was catching Wednesday because Swenson — being scouted by the Kansas City Royals and some other major league teams, Rosselli said — is also from St. Francis.

“I’ve been his batterymate and called pitches for him for a couple of seasons,” Riley said. “We’re on the same page … he’s pitched good all year.”

With Indiana State’s season over, the Rex have been able to move into the Sycamore locker room — something of a symbolic thing, the manager said.

“Part of the early summer-ball process is getting guys at-bats and getting them used to being on and off the field,” Rosselli said.

“We’re 2-0 now that ‘spring training’ is over.”

His first season as manager has been fun, he indicated.

“I’m really enjoying taking what I’ve learned and sharing it with this group,” Rosselli said.

DANVILLE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Mastros 1b 4-0-0-0, Downs cf 4-0-1-0, DiMartini lf 4-1-1-0 Arguelles ss 4-1-2-2, Stressler dh 4-0-1-0, Farley 3b 3-0-0-0, Faldo c 3-0-0-0, Rice rf 3-0-0-0, Haas 2b 4-0-0-0. Totals 33-2-5-2.

REX (AB-R-H-RBI) — Riley c 4-1-1-1, Wright cf 4-0-1-0, Kearns rf 3-1-1-0, Garcia ss 3-1-2-2, Jauz 2b 3-0-0-0, Cantu 1b 3-0-0-0, Claudio 3b 3-0-0-0, Cartagena dh 3-0-1-0, Lopez lf 3-0-0-0. Totals 29-3-6-3.

Danville 000 101 000 — 2

Rex 000 200 01x — 3

E — Claudio. LOB — Danville 6, Rex 2. 2B — DiMartini, Arguelles. HR — Arguelles, Garcia, Riley. SB — Stressler, Wright 2, Garcia 2. CS — Cartagena.

Danville IP H R ER BB SO

Johnson 6.2 5 2 2 0 11

Melba (L) 1.1 1 1 1 0 2

Rex IP H R ER BB SO

Swenson 6.0 5 2 2 1 5

Suriel (W) 2.0 0 0 0 1 2

Munger (Sv) 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

T — 1:51.

Next — The Rex (6-6) play Thursday at Dubois County. Danville (8-4) plays Thursday at the Cape Catfish.