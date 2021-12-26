Best Arkansas football recruit from every state since the year 2011

Much like its 2021 season, Arkansas 2022 recruiting class is its best in a generation.

Sam Pittman and Co. hauled in the No. 19 class in the country per 247Sports’ rankings. Landing some of the best in-state products helped, but a national footprint also seems to be growing for the Razorbacks.

With that in mind, we considered the best recruits across the country to play for Arkansas since the recruiting class that came in that 2021 season. Eighteen states have been represented as determined by 247Sports recruiting database.

The list does not include states from which junior-college players were from, nor does it include players who were recruited from states otherwise unlisted but the players did not play in a game. It also does not include members of the 2021 or 2022 class.

Some expected states – Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana – had difficult decisions. Some others had only one player.

Who did we miss? Let us know.

Alabama - Trey Flowers, DE

Jan 06, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Trey Flowers (86) during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2012 Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium. Arkansas won 29-16. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Columbia High in Huntsville

Recruiting Class: 2011

Star Rating: 3

Highlight: 18 career sacks ranks seventh in school history; 2 Super Bowl wins; 31 1/2 sacks in six-plus NFL seasons

Arkansas - Treylon Burks, WR

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) breaks loose for a touchdown reception against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

High School/Hometown: Warren High in Warren

Recruiting Class: 2019

Star Rating: 4

Highlight: Sixth all-time in receptions and yards receiving, tied fifth all-time in receiving touchdowns; expected first- or second-round pick in NFL draft

California - Blake Johnson, P

Arkansas punter Blake Johnson is tackled by Mississippi State defender Kylin Hill in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Story continues

High School/Hometown: Los Alamitos High in Los Alamitos

Recruiting Class: 2015

Star Rating: 3

Highlight: Arrested for public intoxication as a freshman, flipped off Missouri players on the field during game in 2017, transferred from Arkansas in 2019

Colorado - Dan Skipper, OL

Oct 10, 2015; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Dan Skipper (70) blocks Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman D.J. Pettway (57) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Ralston Valley in Arvada

Recruiting Class: 2013

Star Rating: 3

Highlight: 2-time All-SEC selection; 47 consecutive starts is second longest streak in school history

Connecticut - Khari Johnson, DB

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khari Johnson (19) attempts to block a field goal by Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions kicker Zack Piwniczka (61) during the fourth quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 45-3. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Suffield Academy in Suffield

Recruiting Class: 2020

Star Rating: 3

Highlight: Made one career start; expected to contend for playing time in 2022

Florida - Alex Collins, RB

Alex Collins

Jan 2, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Alex Collins (3) carries the ball against Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Kendall Adams (21) during the first half at Liberty Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: South Plantation in Fort Lauderdale

Recruiting Class: 2013

Star Rating: 4

Highlight: Second all-time in yards rushing and most career 100-yard games; fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns; 1,997 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns in five NFL seasons

Georgia - Rohan Gaines, S

Nov 28, 2014; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Murphy (6) runs in for a touchdown as Arkansas Razorbacks safety Rohan Gaines (26) attempts the tackle during the second half at Faurot Field. Missouri won 21-14. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Bainbridge High in Bainbridge

Recruiting Class: 2011

Star Rating: 3

Highlight: Four-year starter; Freshman All-American, SEC All-Freshman team; tied longest interception return in school history (100 yards) vs Ole Miss in 2014; 234 career tackles

Illinois - Dalton Wagner, OL

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) celebrates with teammate Dalton Wagner (78) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

High School/Hometown: Richmond Burton High in Richmond

Recruiting Class: 2017

Star Rating: 2

Highlight: Three-year starter; expected to start again in 2022

Kentucky - Mekale McKay, WR

Apr 20, 2013; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorback red wide receiver Mekale McKay (82) is brought down by Arkansas Razorback white cornerback Jared Collins (29) during the red vs. white spring football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Moore High in Louisville

Recruiting Class: 2012

Star Rating: 3

Highlight: Played one season with Arkansas before transferring to Cincinnati; 108 catches for 2,304 yards (21 and 317 with Arkansas)

Louisiana - De'Jon Harris, LB

Aug 31, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker De’Jon Harris (8) gets ready for the snap during the game against the Portland State Vikings at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Warren High in Warren

Recruiting Class: 2019

Star Rating: 4

Highlight: Four-year starter; Fifth all-time in tackles; Three-time All-SEC selection, SEC All-Freshman team

Minnesota - Frank Ragnow, OL

Sep 23, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back David Williams (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (72) in the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Chanhassen High in Chanhassen

Recruiting Class: 2014

Star Rating: 4

Highlight: Four-year starter; SEC All-Freshman team, two-time All-SEC, one-time All-American; top-graded center in FBS by Pro Football Focus in 2016 and 2017; 1st-round NFL pick in 2018; Started every game during four seasons in NFL; 2020 Pro Bowl selection

Mississippi - KJ Jefferson, QB

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

High School/Hometown: North Panola in Sardis

Recruiting Class: 2019

Star Rating: 4

Highlight: 2,578 yards passing in first season as starter in 2021, with 21 touchdowns and 554 yards rushing with five touchdowns

Missouri - Armon Watts, DT

Arkansas defensive lineman Armon Watts (90) wraps up Auburn running back Kam Martin (9) during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. (Julie Bennett/Montgomery Advertiser)

092418auark892

High School/Hometown: Christian Brothers in St. Louis

Recruiting Class: 2014

Star Rating: 3

Highlight: 49 tackles including 8 1/2 for-loss and seven sacks in one year as starter in 2018; drafted in sixth round in 2019; five sacks in seven starts for Minnesota so far in 2021.

New Jersey - Damon Mitchell, QB/RB/WR

Sep 12, 2015; Little Rock, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Damon Mitchell (7) runs the ball after a catch against Toledo Rockets defensive back DeJuan Rogers (23) during the second quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Cedar Creek High in Egg Harbor City

Recruiting Class: 2013

Star Rating: 3

Highlight: Caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown; 17 carries for 105 yards; transferred to Rutgers for final season

New York - Marquel Wade, WR

November 25, 2011; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Marquel Wade (1) is tackled by LSU Tigers wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a kick return during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Milford Academy in New Berlin

Recruiting Class: 2011

Star Rating: 4

Highlight: Caught six passes for 82 yards in one season; removed from team after legal trouble

Oklahoma - Keon Hatcher, WR

Nov 25, 2016; Columbia, MO, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Keon Hatcher (4) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers linebacker Eric Beisel (38) attempts the tackle during the first half at Faurot Field. Missouri won 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Owasso High in Owasso

Recruiting Class: 2012

Star Rating: 4

Highlight: Ranks 13th all-time in receptions, 11th all-time in yards receiving, fourth all-time in receiving touchdowns

Tennessee - Trey Knox, WR/TE

Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Trey Knox (7) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Blackman High in Murfreesboro

Recruiting Class: 2019

Star Rating: 4

Highlight: 53 catches for 585 yards and four touchdowns through three seasons; expected to start at tight end or wide receiver in 2022

Texas - Deatrich Wise Jr., DE

Nov 14, 2015; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (48) celebrates after defeating the LSU Tigers 31-14 at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

High School/Hometown: Hebron High in Carrollton

Recruiting Class: 2011

Star Rating: 4

Highlight: Ranked 10th all-time in sacks; fourth-round draft pick in 2017; 17 sacks in five NFL seasons

1

1