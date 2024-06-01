BEST IN THE AREA: Pair, Northington give credit to team after claiming top awards

May 31—On any given day during the 2024 season, the Tahlequah had the best two players in District 5A-4 controlling their games.

Catcher Chance Pair and No. 1 starting pitcher Brayden Northington finished the season as Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.

The duo was key in forming a strong bond not only as a tandem but with the whole team. The strong bond not only brought the two personal success but team success across the board.

"I think the momentum carried over when someone was doing good we were all doing good. It made the atmosphere fun to play in," Pair said.

Northington echoed that the team's success was important in his strong season on the rubber.

"We were playing really good baseball and we got hot at the right time," Northington said. "We played really well in our Regional too. We were super close and we wanted to play for each other. Everyone was so ready and wanted to play well for the rest of the team so everyone was playing unselfish."

If you ask them, each will quickly give credit to their other for their successes. While Northington was in control of the ball during the games, he painted Pair as the ring general behind the plate.

"Chance called a majority of our pitch calling," Northington said. "He was the brains behind a lot of it. It is easy to have confidence in someone behind the plate. He will keep his head straight and know what to do. In the roughest situation."

Pair won Player of the Year after changing schools during his senior season. THS hired Pair's father Cody to take over the baseball program before the spring forcing the eventual Player of the Year to join a new program in the finale of his senior career.

"Meeting new people is hard, but here it felt easy, everyone clicked. It felt pretty seamless coming here. I was picked up pretty well and no one treated me like a stranger," Pair said.

Getting to the point of Player of the Year was no accident. During the offseason, he and his father crafted a strong workout plan that they thought would result in a strong season. A long season in the batting cage paid off for Pair when it was said and done.

"It was a lot of time in the offseason," Pair said. "I spent almost every day in the fall hitting with my dad, I knew what I wanted to do this season and we worked towards that all fall."

While 2024 was Pair's first season as a Tiger, Northington has been a rock for several years in the THS rotation. Over the past couple of seasons, the senior was the most reliable arm in the Tigers' pitching staff and was often tasked with taking the No. 1 spot against some of the toughest arms.

"I think a lot of that is they have to be good themselves and care about their craft," Pair said. "He had a great season this year."

During the season, Northington was as good as a lock to a win as you'll get. Despite handing the ball to Northington at least once a week, the Tigers lost just one game that Northington was on the hill. THS only lost to McAlester with Northington in control.

By the time the State Tournament rolled around, coach Pair was expecting a strong showing from Northington.

"It is really nice knowing that you have someone behind you that is fully confident in how you will perform," Northington said. "Even if it was a day I felt off I knew that he would give me the space to figure it out and not leave me on a short leash. I didn't throw scared, just easy."

Northington's strong season on the mound eventually led the Tigers to their first State Tournament Semi-Final Appearance in 30 years. The senior picked up a win in the first round of the State Tournament against the Noble Bears.

"I was excited it was nice to receive that award," Northington said. "It is nice to get recognized after such a good season. I think it came down to winning a lot of games."

Follow live sports coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter