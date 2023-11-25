Best anytime TD scorer bets and props on NFL's Week 12 Sunday's slate of games

Sunday's Week 12 schedule is packed with exciting games and best bets, following the Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday games.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will head to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles, hoping to secure their first win in Philly since 1996. However, the Eagles are currently leading with the best record in football, making it a challenging task for Josh Allen and the Bills. The Bills come into Week 12 after a dominant 32-6 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11, which resulted in Jets quarterback Zach Wilson being benched in the third quarter.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles are riding high after their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in what was a Super Bowl LVII rematch. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 14-of-22 pass attempts for 150 yards and one interception in the 21-17 victory against the Chiefs.

Here are the best anytime touchdown, prop bets and odds for Sunday's Week 12 games.

Anytime TD Odds for New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) travel to Mercedes Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on FOX.

Saints:

Falcons:

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons lines, betting odds

The Saints are favorites to defeat the Falcons, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread favorite: Saints (-1)

Moneyline: Saints (-105); Falcons (+115)

Total: 42 points

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Best Player Prop Bets

Saints:

Alvin Kamara has hit the Longest Rush Under in 8 of his last 9 games (+6.80)

Alvin Kamara has hit the Longest Reception Under in 6 of his last 7 away games (+4.70)

Juwan Johnson has hit the Receptions Over in 8 of his last 13 games (+4.90)

Juwan Johnson has hit the Receiving Yards Over in 7 of his last 10 games (+3.90)

Falcons:

Tyler Allgeier has hit the Rushing Yards Over in 11 of his last 13 games (+8.55)

Drake London has hit the Longest Reception Under in 10 of his last 12 games (+7.55)

Cordarrelle Patterson has hit the Receptions Under in his last 5 games (+5.00)

Kyle Pitts has hit the Receptions Under in 8 of his last 10 games (+4.45)

Anytime TD Odds for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) travel to Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on CBS.

Steelers:

Bengals:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals lines, betting odds

The Bengals are favorites to defeat the Steelers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread favorite: Steelers (-1)

Moneyline: Steelers (-120); Bengals (+100)

Total: 35.5 points

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Best Player Prop Bets

Steelers:

Kenny Pickett has hit the TD Passes Under in 9 of his last 10 games (+8.45)

Kenny Pickett has hit the Interceptions Under in 9 of his last 11 games (+7.25)

Kenny Pickett has hit the Completions Under in his last 5 games (+5.00)

George Pickens has hit the Receptions Under in his last 5 away games (+5.05)

Bengals:

Ja’Marr Chase has hit the Receiving Yards Over in his last 8 games at home (+8.00)

Ja’Marr Chase has hit the Receptions Over in 11 of his last 16 games (+6.05)

Joe Mixon has hit the Longest Rush Under in 13 of his last 19 games (+5.10)

Anytime TD Odds for Carolina Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans

The Carolina Panthers (1-9) travel to Nissan Stadium to take on the Tennessee Titans (3-7) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on FOX.

Panthers:

RB Chuba Hubbard (+255)

WR Adam Thielen (+240)

TE Tommy Tremble (+425)

Titans:

Carolina Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans lines, betting odds

The Titans are favorites to defeat the Panthers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread favorite: Titan (-3.5)

Moneyline: Titan (-190); Panthers (+155)

Total: 36.5 points

Carolina Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans Best Player Prop Bets

Panthers:

Terrace Marshall Jr. has hit the Receiving Yards Over in 7 of his last 10 games (+3.70)

Terrace Marshall Jr. has hit the Longest Reception Over in 7 of his last 10 games (+3.55)

Ian Thomas has hit the Longest Reception Under in 4 of his last 5 games (+2.75)

Chuba Hubbard has hit the Rushing Yards Under in 4 of his last 5 games (+2.50)

Titans:

Chigoziem Okonkwo has hit the Receiving Yards Over in his last 7 games (+7.05)

Nick Westbrook has hit the Longest Reception Under in 7 of his last 8 games (+5.85)

Nick Westbrook has hit the Receptions Under in 10 of his last 13 games (+5.65)

Anytime TD Odds for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on CBS.

Buccaneers:

Colts:

QB Gardner Minshew II (+370)

RB Jonathan Taylor (-115)

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (+130)

TE Kylen Granson (+425)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts lines, betting odds

The Colts are favorites to defeat the Buccaneers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread favorite: Colts (-2.5)

Moneyline: Colts (-135); Buccaneers (+115)

Total: 43.5 points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts Best Player Prop Bets

Buccaneers:

Chris Godwin has hit the Receptions Over in 11 of his last 14 games (+8.90)

Rachaad White has hit the Receptions Over in 9 of his last 11 games (+7.95)

Russell Gage has hit the Longest Reception Under in 8 of his last 9 games (+6.50)

Mike Evans has hit the Receptions Under in 6 of his last 7 away games (+4.75)

Colts:

Michael Pittman has hit the Receiving Yards Under in 12 of his last 14 games (+9.65)

Michael Pittman has hit the Longest Reception Under in 11 of his last 13 games (+7.90)

Jonathan Taylor has hit the Rushing Yards Under in 8 of his last 10 games (+5.55)

Kylen Granson has hit the Longest Reception Over in his last 5 games (+5.00)

The New England Patriots (2-8) travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants(3-8) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on FOX.

Patriots:

Giants:

RB Squon Barkley (+130)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (+425)

TE Daniel Bellinger (+450)

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants lines, betting odds

The Patriots are favorites to defeat the Giants, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread favorite: Patriots (-3)

Moneyline: Patriots (-165); Giants (+140)

Total: 33.5 points

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants Best Player Prop Bets

Patriots:

Mac Jones has hit the Completions Over in 10 of his last 12 games (+8.15)

Mac Jones has hit the Rushing Yards Under in 7 of his last 8 games (+5.75)

Rhamondre Stevenson has hit the Carries Under in his last 7 games (+7.00)

DeVante Parker has hit the Receptions Under in his last 5 away games (+5.20)

Giants:

Daniel Bellinger has hit the Longest Reception Under in 9 of his last 10 games (+7.80)

Daniel Jones has hit the Interceptions Under in 12 of his last 15 games (+6.40)

Isaiah Hodgins has hit the Receiving Yards Over in 7 of his last 8 games (+6.00)

Darius Slayton has hit the Longest Reception Over in 8 of his last 10 games (+5.60)

Anytime TD Odds for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) travel to MRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans (6-4) at 1:00 p.m., ET, on CBS.

Jaguars:

Texans:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans lines, betting odds

The Jaguars are favorites to defeat the Texans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread favorite: Jaguars (-1.5)

Moneyline: Jaguars (-125); Texans (+105)

Total: 48.5 points

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Best Player Prop Bets

Jaguars:

Christian Kirk has hit the Receptions Over in 12 of his last 18 games (+6.40)

Trevor Lawrence has hit the Completions Over in 13 of his last 19 games (+6.35)

Evan Engram has hit the Receptions Over in 9 of his last 14 games (+5.70)

Travis Etienne has hit the Longest Rush Over in 11 of his last 16 games (+5.25)

Texans:

Davis Mills has hit the Interceptions Over in 8 of his last 9 games (+6.40)

Dameon Pierce has hit the Rushing Yards Over in 9 of his last 12 games (+5.60)

Dameon Pierce has hit the Longest Reception Under in 5 of his last 6 games at home (+3.65)

Davis Mills has hit the Rushing Yards Under in 6 of his last 8 games (+3.65)

Anytime TD Odds for Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos

The Cleveland Browns (7-3) travel to Empower Field at Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m., ET, on FOX.

Browns:

Broncos:

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos lines, betting odds

The Broncos are favorites to defeat the Browns, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread favorite: Broncos (-2.5)

Moneyline: Broncos (-135); Browns (+115)

Total: 35 points

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos Best Player Prop Bets

Browns:

Nick Chubb has hit the Longest Rush Over in 12 of his last 15 games (+8.30)

Nick Chubb has hit the Rushing Yards Over in 12 of his last 17 games (+6.25)

Amari Cooper has hit the Receptions Under in 8 of his last 9 away games (+6.85)

Amari Cooper has hit the Longest Reception Over in 8 of his last 10 games (+5.60

Browns:

Courtland Sutton has hit the Longest Reception Under in his last 8 games (+8.00)

Jerry Jeudy has hit the Receiving Yards Over in 10 of his last 12 games (+7.70)

Jerry Jeudy has hit the Receptions Over in 8 of his last 9 games (+7.00)

Russell Wilson has hit the TD Passes Under in 11 of his last 13 games (+7.70

Anytime TD Odds for Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams (4-6) travel to State Farm Stadium to take on the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at 4:05 p.m., ET, on FOX.

Rams:

Cardinals:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals lines, betting odds

The Rams are favorites to defeat the Cardinals, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread favorite: Rams (-1)

Moneyline: Rams (-110); Cardinals (+110)

Total: 44.5 points

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Best Player Prop Bets

Rams:

Matthew Stafford has hit the Passing Yards Under in 8 of his last 10 games (+5.50)

Ben Skowronek has hit the Receiving Yards Over in 8 of his last 12 games (+3.50)

Cooper Kupp has hit the Longest Reception Under in 7 of his last 10 games (+3.30)

Tyler Higbee has hit the Receiving Yards Under in 8 of his last 12 games (+3.00)

Cardinals:

James Conner has hit the Longest Rush Over in his last 7 games (+7.00)

James Conner has hit the Rushing Yards Over in 9 of his last 11 games (+6.60)

Kyler Murray has hit the Passing Yards Under in 7 of his last 8 games (+5.80)

Zach Ertz has hit the Longest Reception Under in 8 of his last 10 games (+5.10)

Anytime TD Odds for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) at 4:25 p.m., ET, on CBS.

Chiefs:

Raiders:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders lines, betting odds

The Chiefs are favorites to defeat the Raiders, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread favorite: Chiefs (-9.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-450); Raiders (+350)

Total: 43 points

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Best Player Prop Bets

Chiefs:

Jerick McKinnon has hit the Longest Rush Under in his last 9 games (+9.00)

Noah Gray has hit the Receiving Yards Over in 9 of his last 11 games (+6.65)

Patrick Mahomes has hit the Passing Yards Over in 11 of his last 15 games (+6.50)

Isiah Pacheco has hit the Rushing Yards Over in his last 6 away games (+6.00)

Raiders:

Josh Jacobs has hit the Rushing Yards Over in 12 of his last 17 games (+6.00)

Josh Jacobs has hit the Carries Over in 8 of his last 10 games (+5.65)

Davante Adams has hit the Longest Reception Over in 7 of his last 9 games (+4.90)

Hunter Renfrow has hit the Longest Reception Under in 5 of his last 6 games (+3.60)

Anytime TD Odds for Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Buffalo Bills (6-5) travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) at 4:25 p.m., ET, on CBS.

Bills:

QB Josh Allen (+150)

RB James Cook (+145)

WR Stefon Diggs (+125)

TE Dalton Kincaid (+165)

Eagles:

Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles lines, betting odds

The Eagles are favorites to defeat the Bills, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread favorite: Eagles (-3)

Moneyline: Eagles (-175); Bills (+145)

Total: 48.5 points

Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles Best Player Prop Bets

Bills:

James Cook has hit the Receiving Yards Under in his last 7 games (+7.00)

Josh Allen has hit the Passing Yards Under in 10 of his last 13 games (+6.20)

Josh Allen has hit the Rushing Yards Under in his last 5 games (+5.00)

Gabriel Davis has hit the Longest Reception Under in 6 of his last 7 away games (+4.85)

Eagles:

DeVonta Smith has hit the Receptions Over in 14 of his last 18 games (+11.40)

Quez Watkins has hit the Longest Reception Under in 10 of his last 12 games (+7.60)

A.J. Brown has hit the Receptions Under in 13 of his last 18 games (+7.10)

Jalen Hurts has hit the Pass Attempts Under in 8 of his last 9 games at home (+6.80)

Best Anytime TD Bets for Sunday's Week 12 Games:

Keenan Allen was targeted 16 times and caught 10 passes for 116 yards, and also scored a touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers' 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He has been a crucial player on the Chargers' offense and has scored three touchdowns in the last four games.

Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs caught four of eight targets for 27 yards in the Buffalo Bills 32-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 11. Digs has seven touchdowns for the season and will be eager to find the endzone against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud is a versatile quarterback with a strong throwing and running game. In a 21-16 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Stroud completed 27 of 37 passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Although he didn't score any rushing touchdowns in week 11, Stroud has managed to score two rushing touchdowns in the last four games.

Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver Adam Thielen

During the Carolina Panthers' Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Adam Thielen caught 8 out of 11 targets for 74 yards. Despite not scoring in that game, Thielen has established himself as an important player for the Panthers' offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Travis Etienne Jr.

During the Jaguars' Week 11 victory over the Titans, Travis Etienne Jr. managed to gain 52 yards with 14 carries. Despite not scoring a rushing touchdown since Week 7, Etienne Jr. has been efficient with his targets, and it is likely that he will score soon.

Las Vegas Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs struggled against the Dolphins in the Raiders 20-13 loss in Week 11. Jacobs rushed for 39 yards on 14 carries and didn't find the endzone. Despite struggling to score, Jacobs has found the endzone three times out of the last four games.

New Orleans Running Back Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara caught all seven of his targets for 33 yards and rushed for 42 yards on nine carried in the Vikings 27-19 loss in Week 11. Kamara has been a key target for Derek Carr and will continue that momentum in Week 12.

New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley carried the ball 14 times and rushed for 83 yards. He also caught four out of five targets for 57 yards and scored two touchdowns. Barkley's performance continues to demonstrate his versatility and importance to the Giants' offense. He is a strong candidate to score a touchdown in Week 12 against the struggling Patriots.

Philadelphia Eagles Running Back D'Andre Swift

In the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, D'Andre Swift managed to rush for 76 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Additionally, he caught all three of his passes for 31 yards, making him a dependable player who was able to score points in Week 12.

