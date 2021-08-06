The best air fryers you can buy on Amazon right now

Here are the best air fryers to shop on Amazon right now, including brands like Cuisinart, Philips, Dash and more.

If you love fried foods but not the grease, an air fryer could be your new best friend. Our kitchen experts test the newest, trendiest, and most popular air fryers to see which ones can consistently turn out crispy French fries that are comparable to those made in a deep fryer. And conveniently, many of the best models we've tested are available to order on Amazon.

Here are the best air fryers you can shop right now on Amazon, recommended by our reviewers.

1. Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

The Philips XXL is the best air fryer we've tested.

When it comes to the crispiness and frying capacity, the Philips Airfryer XXL is our top choice. Our tester loved the French fries it made because they had a crunchy exterior, tender interior, and irresistible umami-packed flavor. If you cook for a big family, this air fryer is large enough to cook three pounds of fries in one go, outdoing every other air fryer we’ve tested in terms of volume.

Get the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL on Amazon for $249.99

2. Cosori CP158-AF Air Fryer

The Cosori Premium Air Fryer has enough room to cook for an entire family.

Cosori has soared in popularity recently—for a good reason. When it comes to frying quality and capacity, it rivals our top pick but it only costs about a third of its price, making it solidly our budget choice. It has a digital control pad, which allows you to select from 11 presets at the touch of a button. Its large 5.8-quart frying basket claims to have enough space for a five-pound chicken. Unlike the Philips, you do need to preheat the air fryer before cooking.

Get the Cosori CP158-AF Air Fryer on Amazon for $119.99

3. Cuisinart TOA-60 AirFryer Toaster Oven

This little gadget does it all.

This toaster oven with an air fry feature may be the best option if you’re looking to kill two birds with one stone. Though it’s not cheap, it combines two appliances into one, making it not only money well-spent but also potentially space-saving. It’s not huge, but it’s indeed taller than a standard-sized toaster oven. It can accommodate two pounds of fries, six slices of bread, or a four-pound chicken, according to the manufacturer.

Get the Cuisinart TOA-60 AirFryer Toaster Oven on Amazon for $199

4. Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

If space is a concern, the Cuisinart Compact air fryer can be a great choice.

If you’re looking for an appliance to air fry and do it well, and don’t want to pay an exorbitant amount, this Cuisinart is well worth your consideration. It has a wide air frying basket, so food can be more spread out to get an even and crispy result. Contrary to what its name suggests, expect this air fryer toaster oven to take up some countertop space because of its boxy shape.

Get the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer on Amazon for $99

5. Dash Deluxe Air Fryer

The Dash air fryer is easy to use.

This easy-to-operate air fryer is good at evenly browning and sufficiently crisping fried food in a short amount of time. It doesn’t have digital controls—all you have to do is to simply turn the temperature and time dials and you’re good to go. The Dash air fryer comes in glossy red and aqua blue colors in a similar fashion to the brand’s trendy egg cookers and waffle makers.

Get the Dash Deluxe Air Fryer on Amazon for $99

6. Ninja Air Fryer

The Ninja Air Fryer can reliably bake and air fry.

The Ninja air fryer is not as big and heavy as our top pick, and can make delectable batches of battered and breaded chicken that are comparable to those fried in a cast iron skillet. In terms of ease of use, you’ll find digital temperature controls and settings for reheating, dehydrating, and roasting. It comes with a stainless steel rack for multilevel frying.

Get the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer on Amazon for $99

7.Ninja Foodi

The Ninja Foodi combines multiple small appliances into one.

The Ninja Foodi is a combination of an Instant Pot, an air fryer, and a slow cooker, making it a goldilocks of kitchen appliances that does it all for you. This large appliance is heavy, which means you may want to keep it on your countertop if you plan on making the most of its versatility.

Get the Ninja Foodi on Amazon for $167

8. Dash Compact Air Fryer

This tiny air fryer exceeded our expectations during testing.

This appliance is tiny by air fryer standards, but don’t let the size deceive you—it’s more than capable of frying up a batch of perfectly browned and crispy French fries. Similar to the Dash Deluxe, it has a dial to control temperatures and comes in a variety of bright colors. Its recipe book is somewhat helpful but you’ll need to take it with a grain of salt—some of the temperatures specified in the recipes are different from the ones printed on the dial.

Get the Dash Compact Air Fryer on Amazon for $49

9. Breville Smart Oven Air

This gorgeous air fryer toaster oven can be used as a second oven.

This smart oven with brushed stainless steel finish doesn’t just look gorgeous. It also consistently turned out crispy fries and chicken nuggets that tasted fried during testing. You do need to take into account that it may be larger than an average toaster oven. For example, it claims it can accommodate a 14-pound turkey. It has a digital control panel on the right, which is intuitive to use and has many presets for sliced bread, bagels, roast, air fry, and more.

Get the Breville Smart Oven Air on Amazon for $399

10. GoWISE USA 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL

The GoWISE USA air fryer has many presets that are useful for most people.

The GoWISE USA air fryer has many advantages that others in the same price range don’t have. In addition to its large 5.8-quart capacity, it has eight cooking presets, including pizza, French fries, pork, chicken, shrimp, and cake. These useful presets help you take the guesswork out of air frying,

Get the GoWISE USA 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL on Amazon for $68

