The Best of The AFC: Top 5 Power Rankings

As we are just a couple of weeks away from the start of training camps around the league, it is a good time to take stock of the teams competing in the AFC with the Cleveland Browns.

While fans are used to hoping for the Browns to work their way up different power rankings, generally starting near the bottom, the 2021 season is different. Instead, the Browns come in with real expectations, not just hype, based on their performance last year and the moves made in the offseason.

For the Browns to make it to their goal, the Super Bowl, they must make it through the ultra-tough AFC. Our Brad Ward takes you through his top five in the AFC with his power rankings.

#1 Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

When you step back and examine the rosters in the AFC, the Chiefs do not have the best roster in the conference. They do however have the best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and he is good enough to make up the difference and then some. The offensive line appeared to be a potential issue, but they were able to rebuild that group rather admirably, adding Orlando Browns Jr, Joe Thuney and bringing Kyle Long out of retirement. The Chiefs defense is average but that has been good enough and there is no reason to think they cannot maintain that level of play in 2021. Expect to see the Chiefs at the top of most rankings all season long as they try to make it three trips in a row to the Super Bowl.

#2 Buffalo Bills

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bills already had one of the best rosters in the AFC, so this offseason was about keeping their core pieces in free agency which they did successfully. They did upgrade at wide receiver with the signing of Emmanuel Sanders over John Brown, and they added speedster running back Matt Breida to their committee of running backs. The defense kept its key pieces and selected defensive end in rounds one and two of the draft with Gregory Rousseau and Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr. At the very worst they should be able to equal last year's performance on defense. The Bills are primed for a run at the Super Bowl.

Story continues

#3 Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Browns GM Andrew Berry went out and remade his defense this offseason adding some high-level players like John Johnson III, Troy Hill, Anthony Walker and Jadeveon Clowney. He was not done though, as he magically came away with both Greg Newsome III and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the first two rounds of the draft. On paper, they may have the most talented roster in football, but the defense must come together under DC Joe Woods and that takes time. They will have the best offensive line in the NFL, again, and bring back all eleven starters on offense including a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. If the Browns can find a way to put it all together, they are certainly talented enough to make a run deep into January. It is not clear what this team will look like at full strength and hitting on all cylinders, though the thought must be terrifying for the rest of the league.

#4 Baltimore Ravens

(Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

The Ravens will be in the conversation among the AFC’s elite once again. Their defense is always one of the best in the league and that does not appear to be changing as they run out the incredible cornerback tandem of Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. (Editor's Note: It will be interesting how they find pass rush this year after free-agent departures.) They made a nice move in signing Kevin Zeitler to help an offensive line that is now without Orlando Brown Jr. More importantly, they addressed their lack of weapons on the outside drafting wide receiver Rashad Bateman and signing Sammy Watkins in free agency. It will be interesting to see how their offense evolves in 2021. Baltimore and Cleveland will fight for the AFC North title and Cleveland gets the edge here due to an unusual slant in the schedule that has the two teams playing twice in three weeks but provides Cleveland a bye week in between while Baltimore plays in Pittsburgh. This three-week stretch will decide the AFC North and Cleveland has a built-in advantage.

#5 Indianapolis Colts

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Many will have the Tennessee Titans slotted in here with the addition of Julio Jones, but the Colts are the better football team. The Titans loss of OC Arthur Smith will be a tough one to overcome. Meanwhile, the Colts may be the best-coached team in the league and are strong across their roster on both sides of the ball. Certainly, we must see how Carson Wentz plays now that he has reunited with Frank Reich, but this Colts team has a ton of talent to put around him and a defense to back him up. The Colts emerge with the AFC South title in 2021.

1

1