Best of Adam Vinatieri on 'MNF' with Peyton Eli Week 14
Retired NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri joins Peyton and Eli Manning during Week 14 of "Monday Night Football."
Retired NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri joins Peyton and Eli Manning during Week 14 of "Monday Night Football."
A Cardinals challenge ultimately stopped the clock and prevented Parker from risking further injury with another play.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning as many of the teams injured players were having tests done at Stanford Hospital.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Ex-Iowa State star and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
Not only did the 49ers send a message in their dominant win against the Buccaneers, but George Kittle made history in the process.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
Quarterback Brock Purdy sustained an injury to his oblique, which places his availability in question for the 49ers' game Thursday at Seattle.
Best of luck to him in the future!
Mayfield bought a plane ticket to Los Angeles before he knew the Rams had claimed him.
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.