The best accommodation in Davos

Davos is a town of two parts; the majority of accommodation is in Davos Platz, while the slopes are more conveniently accessed from Davos Dorf. However, there’s an efficient ski bus between the two.

Most of the accommodation in Davos is four- and five-star hotels, which are typically solid and largely uninspiring. In autumn 2022, the Alpine Inn, an historic building built as a sanatorium, opens after extensive renovation offering 48 rooms and suites. Self-catering apartments are also available, as well as a few high-end catered chalets.



Hotels

Davoser Hüsli



An authentic wooden Walserhaus (a traditional type of log cabin) in Davos Platz, Davoser Hüsli is a one-minute walk from the main train station as well as the Jakobshorn cable car. It is a clean, comfortable no-frills hostel with single, double, and four-bed rooms with shared bathrooms.

Book it: B&B from CHF 50 per person per night, when booked directly. Includes lift pass. Excludes travel.

Davoser Hüsli is an authentic wooden Walserhaus

Hotel Bellevue



Located in Wiesen, a small village 20 minutes down the valley from Davos, the three-star Hotel Bellevue has just 21 bedrooms and wonderful views. The free shuttle bus to the Davos slopes is directly outside the hotel, and the slopes of Lenzerheide are 25 minutes away in the opposite direction.

Hotel Bellevue has just 21 bedrooms and wonderful views

Hard Rock Hotel



A relatively new addition to Davos, the Hard Rock Hotel is close to the main Schatzalpbahn cable car in Davos Platz. Formerly the Spenglers Hotel, built over 130 years ago, the hotel retains mainly original features but has been given a thoroughly modern makeover. It has an indoor pool and music-centric spa treatments, Davos’ only rooftop bar, a restaurant and a library of 20 Fender guitars to borrow.

Hard Rock Hotel has an indoor pool and music-centric spa treatments

Chalets and apartments

Central Sport Hotel



A comfortable four-star with a fine reputation for its half-board food, Central Sport Hotel is situated in a quiet position in Davos Platz, a few minutes’ walk from the main street and 100m from a ski bus stop. There’s a pool and a spa.

Central Sport Hotel is a comfortable four-star in a quiet location

Solaria Serviced Apartments



A family-run three-star complex at the entrance to the Dischma Valley in Davos Dorf, the Solaria Serviced Apartments are 700m from the Parsennbahn funicular. The ski bus stops outside the complex and there’s also a courtesy shuttle to the lift into the Jakobshorn slopes.

Solaria Serviced Apartments is a family-run three-star

Tivoli Lodge



One of the largest and smartest rental chalets in the Alps, Tivoli Lodge is in a ski-in/ski-out position on the Parsenn ski area above Davos. A chauffeur service is available at all times to ferry guests to and from the resort. It sleeps up to 12 adults and four children in great style, and has a home cinema, library, study and two-level jungle gym for children, plus a spa and pool area featuring a giant waterfall.

Book it: From CHF175,000 (total rental), with Ski in Luxury (skiinluxury.com). Excludes travel.

Tivoli Lodge has a spa and pool area featuring a giant waterfall.

