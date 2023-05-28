The best 40 games in LSU football history: Part 3

Earlier this month, we began looking at the best games in the history of LSU football.

Part 1 included LSU’s upset over Florida in 1997, the 2008 comeback against Troy and some old thrillers against Ole Miss.

Part 2 was headlined by recent show-stoppers, like LSU’s win over Alabama last year and the late second heroics against Texas A&M in 2021.

Before we resume, a few notes.

This isn’t a ranking — it’s a collection of games. The criteria for “best games” is subjective, so trying to pin each game at a specific number is pointless.

I’ve tried to avoid recency bias, but there are better records and resources for the more recent games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With that out of the way, let’s not waste any more time and jump right in.

2019 vs. Alabama

When I asked fans what their favorite game was, this was a popular response.

LSU was a touchdown underdog but came out of the gates firing and scored 33 points in the first half. The Tigers seized on crucial Alabama mistakes, such as Tua Tagovailoa’s red zone fumble and a botched snap on a punt.

The second half, though, was a dog fight. Alabama went on a 21-6 run to pull within five points late in the game. LSU needed a response.

Joe Burrow marched LSU down the field on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown. That put LSU up 12 with under two minutes to go.

Advertisement

This was more than a game. On this day, LSU unleashed a decade’s worth of frustration. Alabama had ascended to a dynasty while LSU was in a 12-year title drought.

This win helped even the score and got LSU back to a place where it knows it can compete with Alabama.

2011 vs. Alabama

Why not stick with another thriller in Tuscaloosa, though this one was much lower scoring?

Billed as “The Game of The Century,” this match pitted No. 1 LSU vs No. 2 Alabama. The two squads entered the game with a combined 8-0 record vs top 25 teams. All eight wins by double-digit points. The rosters were stacked with NFL talent, leading NFL scouts to travel in droves.

Advertisement

Both defenses lived up to the hype. Neither offense got more than a field goal in each half and a 6-6 score at the end of the fourth gave way to overtime.

Alabama got the ball first in OT. A Sam Montgomery sack forced the Tide to attempt a 52-yard field goal. It missed.

LSU got its chance and picked up a first down to set up a manageable field goal for kicker Drew Alleman. He drilled it, giving LSU the 9-6 win.

The real play of this game came early in the fourth when LSU safety Eric Reid made the play of his career, wrestling a ball away from an Alabama receiver to prevent a goal line opportunity and get the ball back for LSU.

Advertisement

2009 vs. Mississippi State

In 2009, unbeaten No. 7 LSU traveled to Davis Wade Stadium to face Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs were 1-1 in the SEC after a blowout loss to Auburn and a win over Vanderbilt.

It was back and forth all game. Patrick Peterson began the scoring with a pick-six in the first quarter. It was one of three first-half interceptions for LSU, with the other two coming when Mississippi State was threatening to score.

In the second half, LSU’s Chad Jones returned a punt 93 yards for a touchdown to put LSU up nine. MSU cut into that lead, setting up a final drive where the Bulldogs had a chance to win.

Advertisement

MSU drove all the way down to the LSU one. It was Jones coming up big again, breaking up a pass on third down. On the next play, the Bulldogs were stunted again and LSU took over with 1:08 to go.

LSU won 30-26 and moved to 5-0.

2010 vs. Florida

Yet another LSU vs. Florida game makes the cut.

This one saw No. 12 LSU face No. 14 Florida in the Swamp. LSU was undefeated with two top 25 wins already under the belt.

The first half was back and forth, but LSU took a 20-14 lead into half. Both teams went scoreless in the third before LSU stretched its lead with a touchdown to open the fourth.

Florida came back though and the Gators went up three with 3:21 to go.

Advertisement

The LSU offense, led by QB Jarrett Lee, got the ball back and following a 10-play drive, Lee found Terrence Toliver for the game-winning touchdown.

The touchdown capped off a six-catch and 111-yard game for Tolliver.

2001 vs. Arkansas

#25 Arkansas vs LSU (2001) pic.twitter.com/bvzLgaH7rC — College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) May 6, 2021

2001 was the year LSU entered the national discussion under Nick Saban. LSU was a respectable 6-3 entering the contest against No. 24 Arkansas. LSU was unranked without any top 25 victories on the year.

Advertisement

That all changed with a thriller in Death Valley.

LSU got the scoring started with a 62-yard burst from RB LaBrandon Toefield. A first-half of score trading put LSU up one at the midway point.

The back and forth continued in the third and LSU entered the fourth up two. With 9:50 to go, LSU QB Rohan Davey found Josh Reed for a 37-yard touchdown. Not long after, LSU extended its lead again.

LSU was up 16 with 8:25 to go. Arkansas would score again, but LSU held.

It kicked off four consecutive top-25 wins for LSU. Nick Saban and the Tigers had arrived.

1959 Sugar Bowl

This game clinched the national title for LSU.

Advertisement

LSU entered 11-0, having been ranked No. 1 since late October. The Tigers closed out the regular season with a 62-0 victory over Tulane.

LSU’s opponent was No. 12 Clemson. The defense showed up, pitching another shutout — its fourth of the year.

Clemson’s defense came to play too, putting up its own shutout in the first half. It didn’t hold in the third though. With a short field thanks to a turnover, LSU’s Billy Cannon found Mickey Mangham in the endzone. 7-0 LSU.

That score remained the rest of the way, and just like that, LSU was the sport’s champion.

2010 vs. Alabama

21st century wins over Alabama seems to be the theme today with another game making the cut here.

Advertisement

This game featured No. 12 LSU and No. 5 Alabama. Both programs had one loss entering the week, giving this one championship implications. The first half was about defense. Alabama held LSU to just a field goal and only scored once itself.

In the third, LSU took the lead behind a 75-yard Reuben Randle touchdown. Alabama RB Mark Ingram had a response, giving the Tide the lead back.

About midway through the fourth, LSU took a gamble on fourth down and ran a reverse to TE DeAngelo Peterson. The play took LSU all the way down to Alabama’s goal-line and RB Stevan Ridley punched it in for a score.

LSU wouldn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way.

1987 vs Tulane

You wouldn’t know it now, but LSU and Tulane used to have a storied rivalry.

By 1987, Tulane had faded. This was firmly LSU’s state now and the two programs weren’t playing the same game. Despite that fact, this one was a thriller.

LSU was ranked ninth but its national title hopes ended a couple of weeks prior after losing to Alabama. Tulane was coached by a young Mack Brown and was 6-4 entering the day.

What ensued was a back-and-forth shootout. LSU’s 1987 offense was an explosive one and today was no different.

Trailing late, LSU needed that offense to come up big. With 20 seconds left, LSU’s Eddie Fuller found paydirt, giving LSU the lead. Harvey Williams was the star of the game with 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The win capped off a 9-1-1 regular season for Mike Archer’s LSU.

1989 vs. Ole Miss

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

LSU wasn’t good in 1989. Prior to its matchup with Ole Miss, LSU’s lone win on the year was against MAC program Ohio. LSU jumped out to a 35-10 lead over Ole Miss. It was some of the best ball LSU played all year. It wouldn’t last long though.

The second half saw Ole Miss almost stage a comeback. LSU found a way to hold on and in a season where nothing went right, LSU found a way to get this win.

1995 vs. Auburn

This was Gerry DiNardo’s first year at the helm. The ’90s were weird for LSU.

After a few decades of relative success, the Tigers struggled to maintain their spot in the sport. Against Auburn in 1995, LSU found hope. It was DiNardo’s first game in Tiger Stadium and Auburn was ranked fifth.

LSU led 12-6 late in the game, but Auburn, led by QB Patrick Nix, was driving. Throwing in the end zone for the lead, Nix was intercepted. That play sealed the deal for LSU and DiNardo got his first big win as LSU’s head coach.

2003 vs. Ole Miss

Hoping to keep its national title hopes alive, LSU travelled to face No. 15 Ole Miss in late November.

These were the Eli Manning days in Oxford and this was an Ole Miss team riding a six-game winning streak. LSU was ranked third, but this would be no easy task.

A pick-six but Mississippi on the board first, but LSU scored 10 unanswered to take a 10-7 lead into the half.

LSU furthered its lead in the fourth after Matt Mauck found Devery Henderson for a 53-yard touchdown. Manning and the Rebels would have an answer late, scoring with 10:00 to go in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.

LSU held on for a 17-14 victory on its way to a national title.

1996 vs. Auburn

"That is extraordinary." Fans seemed to be just feet away from roaring flames "The Night 'The Barn' Burned" at Auburn on September 21, 1996. Former #LSU head coach @gerrydinardo + former SID @herbvincent recall a truly surreal scene. No. 21 #LSU beat No. 14 Auburn 19-15. pic.twitter.com/8apcd0xrNX — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) May 17, 2020

LSU opened SEC play with a trip to Auburn in 1996. It was a top 25 matchup that would live up to its billing.

This one became known as “The Barn Burner” due to the old Auburn Sports Arena erupting in flames across the street.

With the smoke from the flames rising above the stadium, the game went on.

It was a close one. Due to a missed extra point earlier in the game, Auburn went for two late in the fourth. LSU’s Raion Hill intercepted the pass and ran it all the way back, giving LSU a four-point lead.

Had Auburn converted, it would have tied the game.

1959 vs. Ole Miss

It was Halloween night and No. 1 LSU was playing host to No. 3 Ole Miss.

Both squads were unbeaten, lending this game national title implications. It was a star-studded LSU team led by Cannon, Johnny Robinson and Warren Rabb.

This one gave us what’s become the most talked-about play in LSU history. Cannon’s 90-yard punt return gave LSU the lead.

Cannon made several Ole Miss defenders miss to catapult him into open field. At that point, it was off to the races, and nobody was catching him.

LSU went up 7-3, a score that held for the final. The Tigers would lose this next week, which would end their hopes at back-to-back national titles.

2020 vs. Clemson

Like 1958, LSU finished its 2019 title run against Clemson too.

Clemson gave LSU some trouble early in the night. Clemson DC Brent Venables dialed up pressure and LSU struggled to pick it up.

But once LSU got rolling the Tigers held nothing back.

Ja’Marr Chase’s second touchdown of the night put LSU in front midway through the second quarter. LSU followed it up with another score right before the half and extended the lead to double-digits.

It was more of the same in the second half. Clemson’s defense had no answer for the Burrow-to-Chase connection and LSU capped off a 15-0 championship campaign.

2017 vs. Auburn

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

As evidenced by this list, when LSU and Auburn get together, weird things happen.

Saying Auburn has struggled in Baton Rouge this century would be an understatement. Gus Malzahn’s group looked like it was bucking that trend early in the 2017 match, but LSU had a response.

After falling behind 20-0, LSU scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to cut the deficit to nine at the half.

After a scoreless third for both sides, the fourth quarter belonged to LSU. The play of the game was a 75-yard DJ Chark punt return. It helped bail out an LSU offense that was beginning to stall.

Still down two, LSU needed more. The Tiger defense came up strong and got the ball back. The offense then set up a 42-yard field goal for Connor Culp.

Culp drilled it, added another field goal a few minutes later, and LSU took this one 27-23.

This was the same LSU team that lost to Troy and here it was beating a top 10 Auburn team. This game was pivotal in getting the Ed Orgeron era on the right track.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire