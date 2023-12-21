Best 30 men's rugby players in Britain right now

Who will top our list of the best rugby players in Britain?

As 2023 draws to a close, Telegraph Sport will be assessing the top 30 players in Britain across various sports. Our series started with men’s and women’s football, then on to men’s cricket. Next up is men’s rugby.

To make the top 30, players must be currently playing domestically in Britain.

Do you agree with Charles’ choices? Scroll down and use the tool at the bottom of this article to help build the Telegraph readers’ ranking.

30. Rory Darge (Glasgow)

Now a starter for club and country, Darge has developed into one of Scotland’s leading lights. The all-court flanker has also been at the heart of Glasgow’s early season domestic excellence.

29. Juan Martín González (Saracens)

A move to Premiership champions Saracens after London Irish’s demise is proof enough of his qualities, with Mark McCall heralding the Argentinian as the league’s best signing. One of the swiftest, most agile flankers in the game.

28. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester)

Louis Rees-Zammit scored a hat-trick in Wales' World Cup game against Georgia - PA/David Davies

Pace and finishing prowess cannot be questioned - the Welsh wing is world class in that regard - but he has probably reached a point whereby he needs to diversify a touch. Still lethal and world class in the wide channels.

27. Emiliano Boffelli (Edinburgh)

A magnificent goal-kicker who formed part of a venomous Pumas back three at rugby’s showpiece event in France. Ruled out through injury until December, with Blair Kinghorn’s mid-season move to Toulouse, Edinburgh could use the Argentinian back sooner rather than later.

26. Alex Goode (Saracens)

There have been very few talents in the English game who have been just as undervalued and underappreciated as Goode. The Saracens full-back remains one of European rugby’s classiest players; his club – and the backs around him – are always elevated by his presence.

25. Nick Tompkins (Saracens)

The centre has developed into a crucial component for both Wales and Saracens, offering both an attacking focal point in the midfield and silky skills. One of the most deceptively strong backs in European rugby who is incredibly tough to put down.

24. André Esterhuizen (Harlequins)

Andre Esterhuizen of Harlequins breaks to score their first tryduring the Investec Champions Cup match between Harlequins and Stade Toulousain

Did the South African wrecking ball suffer from a bit of a lull? Perhaps, but those cobwebs have been well and truly blasted off of late with some barnstorming performances. The perfect bludgeon for the two magicians, Smith and Care, inside him at Harlequins.

23. Iain Henderson (Ulster)

It says a lot about Henderson’s class that the towering lock managed to oust the great James Ryan from the Ireland team during this year’s World Cup. One of the sport’s most imposing line-out and maul forwards.

22. Theo McFarland (Saracens)

The world’s most agile flanker, forward... even, player? The Samoan was hampered by injury last season but showed glimpses of his balletic brilliance during the World Cup. Now, every neutral hopes he recaptures that form from late 2022 for Saracens.

21. Tommy Reffell (Leicester)

The Tigers’ head coach, Dan McKellar, said recently the Wales flanker was aiming to be one of the world’s best. With how Reffell has returned to Leicester following the World Cup, he is not far off. The Premiership’s best jackaller.

20. Anthony Watson (Leicester)

Anthony Watson is certainly part of Steve Borthwick's England plans - AFP/Thomas Samson

Injured he might be, but diminished in ability he has not. Watson remains as accomplished a wing as England possess. Aerially imperious and tactically astute on and off the ball, the Leicester back remains one of Steve Borthwick’s prized possessions at international level.

19. Steven Kitshoff (Ulster)

One of the Springboks’ rocks and now a World Cup-winning loosehead plying his trade in Northern Ireland. Unlike his Springbok contemporaries – the likes of Ox Nché and Frans Malherbe – it is not just Kitshoff’s trademark teak which stands out; the prop is deceptively skilful and intelligent, too.

18. Ollie Lawrence (Bath)

Not an automatic starter for England during the World Cup but surely that will change during next year’s Six Nations. The hot-stepping centre has picked up where he left off last season for Bath, picking devastating angles off the precise passing of Finn Russell inside him.

17. Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

A supreme, generational talent who, of late, has looked in as good a nick as ever. Everyone is aware of what the Harlequin can offer – Smith is never far from a highlights reel – but now his goal must be replicating this form on a consistent basis. Should he achieve that, there could be a world beater in-waiting.

16. George Martin (Leicester)

George Martin has emerged into a dangerous player - Getty Images/David Ramos

The performance in England’s World Cup semi-final loss would have come as no surprise to anyone who has closely followed the exploits of Leicester over the past two seasons. Martin has developed into a physical specimen, a defensive colossus. There were doubts surrounding his ability with the ball in hand but he has improved significantly in that regard.

15. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)

Given the majesty of Scotland’s group, global fans arguably did not see the best of the hulking wing during this year’s World Cup. All they would have to do, however, is view highlights of his performances in last year’s Six Nations - and his domestic form. Not many wings are as strong as him in world rugby; and certainly those who come close struggle to combine it with his dynamism.

14. Mateo Carreras (Newcastle)

It is mad to think that Carreras, the Argentinian hot-stepper, was a virtual unknown when he arrived in the North East two years ago. Since, he has developed into one of the world’s best; a big-money move to the Top 14 (with Bayonne the successful party) was inevitable.

13. Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

Wales’s shining light in the World Cup, the back-rower has developed into the first name on Warren Gatland’s team sheet. One of few Welshmen who have a genuine chance of a Lions starting berth, Morgan is the man around whom the Wales renaissance must revolve. The beauty of the Osprey, too, is that he is equally adept in all three back-row positions.

12. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

Pierre Schoeman is one of the best looseheads around - PA/Jane Barlow

Schoeman simply has to be in the conversation when discussing the world’s best looseheads. Cast the mind back to the mess that Scotland caused to South Africa’s scrum on the stroke of half-time in the World Cup pool stage match; the Scottish prop, while rumbustious with the ball in his hands, is no show pony. He offers world-class nuts and bolts, too.

11. Freddie Steward (Leicester)

Lots has been made recently of Steward’s versatility, whether he has enough strings to his bow, but the full-back’s super-strength is his mastery of rugby’s aerial warfare. Given the incidence of kicking in the modern game, too, it is a skill that most full-back’s would die for.

10. Ben Earl (Saracens)

Maybe the World Cup’s greatest surprise, on an individual level – and not just for England? Earl was by no means a guaranteed starter for Borthwick’s side when they arrived in France but ended the tournament as their leading light. His knee injury has come at a cruel time but, thankfully, the expectation is that the back-rower will be fit for the Six Nations.

9. Jasper Wiese (Leicester)

Wiese has weaknesses – there are more skilful No 8s playing in France’s second tier – but the fact remains that the Springbok is the Premiership’s (arguably the world’s) pre-eminent ball-carrying back-rower. Grégory Alldritt is more reliable, Duane Vermeulen more wily and Ardie Savea more explosive, but for brutish power in heavy traffic, Wiese is unparalleled.

8. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh)

It would be lazy to dismiss Graham as a diminutive, agile wing whose sole aim is to step defenders in a phone box. Such a description would be doing a disservice to a player whose rugby brain is as sharp as any, and who possesses deceptive strength for a game now dominated by giants. Like Boffelli, he has been missed in the Scottish capital.

7. Finn Russell (Bath)

Following his Racing 92 departure, big things had been expected from the Scottish maestro at Bath. So far, Russell has not failed to deliver. On his day, Russell is the world’s best fly-half – do we see ‘his day’ enough, would be the only offering from the devil’s advocate. Regardless, Russell brings unbridled joy to the sport.

6. Owen Farrell (Saracens)

Owen Farrell is taking an indefinite break from international rugby - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

The recent news regarding Farrell came as a bombshell. The treatment that he and his family have had to endure has been shameful. The knock-on effect of all of that is that the fly-half is, understandably, not quite at his peak on the field. Of course, sixth place is still good going – and he remains a magnificent presence in any side – but the Saracen at his best is a contender for No 1. The reality, however, is that Farrell remains a crucial cog for club and country and, the sooner he is back in the picture with the latter, the better.

5. Julián Montoya (Leicester)

Last year, Montoya would have headed this list. Still, fifth place is no mean feat. One of the world’s leading hookers, now Argentina and Leicester captain, the Puma has established himself through a blend of supreme jackalling and sheer bloody-mindedness in the tight. Still prone to an off day at the line-out, but his strengths more than mitigate this.

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens)

There are those who believe the lock might have gone off the boil but the truth is that the level of Itoje’s performance never drops below a 7/10. When the Saracen first burst onto the scene, his performances were so eyecatching that he set such heady expectations for himself. Now, when he is not at his absolute best, critics believe he is underperforming. If anything, Itoje is a victim of his own success. He remains a world-class force.

3. George Ford (Sale)

So often Ford has lost out to Farrell in the battle for No 10 – owing to the Saracen’s lauded leadership – but taken as a fly-half in isolation there are few, if any, in the UK who possess as rounded a package as the Sale Shark. If there were still doubts about Ford on the international stage, then his masterful performance against Argentina in the pool stages, during which his three drop-goals in 10 minutes laid waste to the Pumas, extinguished them.

Where have we seen this before? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😦



George Ford with a hat trick of drop goals!#RWC2023 | @EnglandRugby pic.twitter.com/T1x4PA3wEU — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 9, 2023

2. Handré Pollard (Leicester)

The World Cup-winning fly-half, the man who kicked all the points in South Africa’s World Cup final victory over the All Blacks, at No 2? There is no shame in losing out to our eventual winner, of course, and Pollard places higher than some magnificent players. Owing to injury, Leicester did not see the best from their star fly-half last season but this year his worth has been palpable: before his arrival, Leicester had won one Premiership match in four; since, they went on a four-match winning streak across the league and Europe. His impact on the Springboks’ World Cup victory was similar, too.

1. Courtney Lawes (Northampton)

Courtney Lawes is in exceptional form - Getty Images/David Rogers

Two seasons ago, Lawes might not even have made this entire collection. That the one-time lock – now blindside – has reinvented himself to keep up with the rigours and trends of the modern game is testament to his class. Where once he was a one-dimensional enforcer, during the World Cup Lawes demonstrated an astuteness and maturity which had been seldom seen. The Saint won just as much ball on the floor as he did obliterate attackers in the tackle. A worthy No 1.