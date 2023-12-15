Best of 2023: Our top 10 LPGA golf stories (No. 1 is a Q&A with a prodigy turned analyst)

Over the final few days of 2023, we’re offering up a snapshot of the top 10 stories from each of Golfweek’s most popular sections, including travel, the PGA and LPGA tours, instruction and amateur golf.

Our esteemed LPGA senior writer Beth Ann Nichols covers the LPGA as well as anyone, following players across the globe to uncover the best stories the women’s game has to offer. And 2023 had so many of them, from Rose Zhang’s instant impact, Lilia Vu’s two major victories and a fascinating Solheim Cup.

To close out the year, we’ve been looking through the numbers and tallying up which stories drew your attention, and we’re now sharing the findings with you. Here’s what we’ve already counted down.

Q&A: Morgan Pressel talks about the best swing on tour

Morgan Pressel looks on at the first green during the third round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open at Wilshire Country Club on April 23, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Now a lead analyst for Golf Channel’s LPGA coverage, Morgan Pressel has a different viewpoint of the tour she literally grew up on. Golfweek caught up with the two-time LPGA winner to talk about the work of her foundation and what fans might see on tour this season.

Rickie Fowler gets Lexi Thompson as new partner for mixed event at Grant Thornton Invitational

Rickie Fowler of the United States and Lexi Thompson of the United States walk from the third tee during the second round of the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club on Dec. 9, 2023 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler teamed up with Lexi Thompson, an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour, to form one of the 16 teams competing for the Grant Thornton’s $4 million purse.

The event, which replaced the QBE Shootout, consisted of three distinct playing formats: scramble, foursome and modified four-ball.

Judy Rankin Q&A: LPGA legend laments that this year's Solheim Cup has been almost ignored

Judy Rankin of the United States (L) and Rich Lerner of the United States (R) working as announcers in the main broadcast booth by the 18th green for the Golf Channel’s television coverage during the final round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club on August 5, 2018, in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Golf’s beloved television pioneer Judy Rankin returned to the booth for the 18th edition of the Solheim Cup. A 26-time winner on the LPGA, Rankin’s work schedule slowed down considerably in recent years, opening the door for Morgan Pressel to take over as lead analyst on LPGA coverage.

Lydia Ko put a bow on a spectacular 2022 season with star-studded wedding in South Korea

Lydia Ko of New Zealand poses for a photo with her fiancé, the Vare Trophy, the Rolex Player of the Year trophy and the CME Globe trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on Nov. 20, 2022, in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lydia Ko capped off a dreamy 2022 by marrying her sweetheart on Dec. 30 at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea. The current World No. 1 shared several images from the ceremony on Instagram, as did a number of top players who attended the wedding.

Lexi Thompson Q&A: How she's 'forever grateful' of friendship with Donald Trump and why she took a break in 2023

Lexi Thompson plays her shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 2023 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas. (Photo: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson, a Coral Springs native who now lives in Delray Beach, Florida, shot to fame when she was 12, winning a USGA qualifier to earn a spot in the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open, becoming the youngest to do so.

Crediting her two golf-playing brothers, Thompson turned pro at 15 and won her first LPGA event at 16.

LPGA season off to a rocky start — no locker room access, practice facilities restricted at TOC

An LPGA flagstick is seen during the final round of the LPGA Tour Qualifying Tournament at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

There was no locker room for players at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions the LPGA’s season-opener and an event designed to celebrate those who have hoisted trophies over the past two years.

Lake Nona Golf and Country Club has a men’s locker room that would’ve been more than suitable for the 29 players in the field. LPGA players can use the bathrooms and showers in the women’s facility, but there’s no place for them to store anything while they’re on the course. That area is also not private.

UPDATE: After this story was posted, 36 temporary lockers arrived at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club for LPGA players to use.

NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, a mother of three, makes debut in LPGA Tournament of Champions celebrity division, where Annika Sorenstam leads

Dylan Dreyer watches a shot during the first round of the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at The Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando.

In a way, playing golf in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions felt a bit like being on the “Today” Plaza for NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer. At least when it came to taking selfies and talking to fans on a sun-splashed day.

Dreyer, 41, was one of 56 celebrities competing in the LPGA’s season-opener with husband Brian Fichera, an NBC News producer and cameraman on the bag. Fichera is the one who introduced Dreyer to golf when they started dating in 2010 while working together at WHDH-TV in Boston.

Lydia Ko is close to making LPGA Hall of Fame. What do other stars need to qualify for one of the toughest Halls in sports?

Lydia Ko of New Zealand walks off the 14th tee during the first round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club on November 09, 2023, in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Lydia Ko needs only two more points to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame. She’s tracking to become the youngest player to achieve that milestone.

Seven-time major winner Inbee Park holds the current record. She was 27 when she fulfilled the requirements. Karrie Webb was the youngest to reach the 27-point mark at age 25, but because of the 10-year service requirement the LPGA had in place until last year, Webb became officially eligible at age 30. Se Ri Pak was 26 when she reached 27 points but was 29 when she was inducted.

'I don't think that that's a lot to ask for': Bronte Law unhappy how she learned Georgia Hall and Charley Hull will skip International Crown

Bronte Law of England tees off on the second hole during the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan on October 21, 2021, in Busan, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2018, the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown was back on the LPGA schedule.

The United States and Korea have dominated the event, but other countries are doing their best to try to take down those two, including Team England.

However, England attempted to do so without two of its top players, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull. The duo withdrew, leaving officials scrambling to replace them. Hall told Golfweek she has struggled with her left foot for several weeks. Hull said she hasn’t felt well recently and planned to go home to see a doctor.

Here's what players are saying about Chevron's new major venue in Texas, where everything feels big

Lilia Vu of the United States and caddie stand on the second tee during the final round of The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 23, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

If everything is bigger in Texas, the property at The Club at Carlton Woods is no exception.

Everything from the clubhouse to the buildout to the Inspiration Dome, an enormous golf-ball lookalike structure that houses, among other things, virtual reality golf, is oversized at the Chevron Championship’s new home.

