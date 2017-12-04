Best of 2017 NFL photos: Week 13 action

Best of 2017 NFL photos: Week 13 actionYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsDecember 4, 2017 Catch the week’s best imagery from around the NFL.NFL Week 13Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) is not able to catch a pass in the endzone in the first quarter during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports NFL Week 13Indianapolis Colts safety T.J. Green (32) flips Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis, right, after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) NFL Week 13Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) cannot make a catch while defended by Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) during the second half at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports NFL Week 13New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, makes a catch as Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bills head coach Sean McDermott, right, looks on during the play. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) NFL Week 13Inside linebacker Alec Ogletree #52 of the Los Angeles Rams flips into the end zone on a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) NFL Week 13Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, left, is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) NFL Week 13Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) falls into the end zone after an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) NFL Week 13Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball as Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) defends during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports NFL Week 13Buffalo Bills running back Travaris Cadet (39) tries to make a catch on a pass from quarterback Joe Webb (14) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) NFL Week 13Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) for safety score, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) NFL Week 13Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) makes a reception in front of Indianapolis Colts safety T.J. Green, left, and inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) NFL Week 13Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans catches a pass over Green Bay Packers’ Davon House during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) NFL Week 13Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Cameron Brate celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) NFL Week 13Strong safety John Johnson #43 and free safety Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Los Angeles Rams break up a pass intended for wide receiver J.J. Nelson #14 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) NFL Week 13Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, bottom, sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) NFL Week 13Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House (31) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports NFL Week 13Indianapolis Colts strong safety Matthias Farley (41) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) during the first quarter at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports