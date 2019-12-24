Best of the 2010s: Who makes the Patriots' All-Decade offense?

The New England Patriots offense may not be a big-time strength for them in 2019. But over the course of the past decade, they have been one of the NFL's most consistently good units.

It's no surprise that the Patriots offense has been good. After all, they have won the AFC East every year of the decade and have one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, Tom Brady, leading the charge.

But the pieces that have surrounded Brady have also helped to carry the offense at times. That hasn't been the case in 2019, but in year's past, his weapons were great. They currently employ a Super Bowl MVP on offense, and there is a case to be made that another player could have earned that title as well.

Of course, it's also worth noting that the Patriots have had the services of offensive guru Josh McDaniels since he rejoined Bill Belichick's staff ahead of the 2012 season. And he has helped to make their units better as well.

It wasn't easy to pick the Patriots' all-decade offense, but here's a look at the 11 players that made the cut.

