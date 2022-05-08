The best 14 remaining free agents fits for the Patriots after the 2022 NFL draft

The New England Patriots may have added 10 players in the 2022 NFL draft and a handful of other undrafted prospects. The Patriots should be able to plug a number of their holes on the roster. But there might be a few spots they will still address once they free up salary cap space. It might be good to add a veteran or two — or three — to improve the caliber of competition.

Add in the fact that the Patriots, like the rest of the NFL, will not impact the compensatory pick formula that is likely to yield a draft pick or two to the Patriots in 2023. So New England might make some of the moves they’d been delaying because of that formula. Let’s dive into who the Patriots might sign in free agency.

Trey Flowers, DL

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Julio Jones, WR

Akiem Hicks, DL

Sheldon Richardson, DT

Chris Harris, CB

Kevin King, CB

Anthony Barr, LB

Dont'a Hightower, LB

Takkarist McKinley, EDGE

Marcus Cannon, OT/OG

Odell Beckham, WR

Quinton Spain, OG

Billy Price, OL

MyCole Pruit, TE

