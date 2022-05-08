The best 14 remaining free agents fits for the Patriots after the 2022 NFL draft
The New England Patriots may have added 10 players in the 2022 NFL draft and a handful of other undrafted prospects. The Patriots should be able to plug a number of their holes on the roster. But there might be a few spots they will still address once they free up salary cap space. It might be good to add a veteran or two — or three — to improve the caliber of competition.
Add in the fact that the Patriots, like the rest of the NFL, will not impact the compensatory pick formula that is likely to yield a draft pick or two to the Patriots in 2023. So New England might make some of the moves they’d been delaying because of that formula. Let’s dive into who the Patriots might sign in free agency.
Trey Flowers, DL
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Julio Jones, WR
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Akiem Hicks, DL
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Sheldon Richardson, DT
Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Harris, CB
AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo
Kevin King, CB
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Barr, LB
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Dont'a Hightower, LB
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Takkarist McKinley, EDGE
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Marcus Cannon, OT/OG
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Odell Beckham, WR
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Quinton Spain, OG
Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Billy Price, OL
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MyCole Pruit, TE
Syndication: The Tennessean
