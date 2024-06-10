The best 10 goalkeepers at Euro 2024

While attackers often steal the headlines, it's quite often goalkeepers who win major international tournaments for their nations.

Whether it be sprawling saves in the knockout rounds or penalty shootout heroics, a commanding stopper can be the difference between elation and heartbreak. Just ask Argentina, who owe their 2022 World Cup triumph to Emiliano Martinez's brilliance between the sticks.

While several of the world's best stoppers won't be at Euro 2024, the majority of elite goalkeepers will be donning their national team jerseys in Germany. Some countries are even fortunate enough to boast two sensational goalies fighting for a starting spot.

Here are the ten best goalkeepers at Euro 2024.

If it wasn't for Wojciech Szczesny, Poland wouldn't be at Euro 2024. The Juventus goalkeeper proved the decisive figure in his country's play-off final clash with Wales, earning his side a spot in the competition with a vital penalty shootout save.



While not as highly regarded as he once was across Europe, Szczesny remains an incredibly sharp goalkeeper. With Poland not in the greatest form, he may be very busy at Euro 2024.

One of England's 'weak' areas over the past decade or so has been in goal, with Jordan Pickford arguably the beneficiary of a lack of alternatives in his position. However, he has always been a favourite of Gareth Southgate, with his performances for the Three Lions rarely failing to impress.



Even his form at club level with Everton has improved significantly in recent seasons and the 30-year-old now has far fewer critics than he once did among the England fanbase.

8. Yann Sommer

Yann Sommer has long been Switzerland's number one despite facing stiff competition from Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel. The 35-year-old is approaching a century of caps, with Inter having profited from his stellar displays en route to the Serie A title last term.



How long he can retain his number one jersey remains to be seen, but he seems to have Switzerland boss Murat Yakin's faith heading into Euro 2024.

7. David Raya

Having displaced Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal's number one, it appears that David Raya won't be able to do the same to Spain's first-choice goalkeeper Unai Simon ahead of Euro 2024.



However, that doesn't mean he's not a superior goalkeeper, with his ability to play out from the back one of his greatest strengths. He's a smart shot-stopper too, as well as being confident when claiming deliveries into the box.



There's a reason Mikel Arteta trusts him so much.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's stock has fallen since proving the hero in the Euro 2020 final with England, with his time at Paris Saint-Germain having been far from smooth sailing. The former Milan stopper has often failed to convince on the big stage, offering defenders in front of him little confidence.



However, he has enough credit in the bank to make him Italy's number one and still has the ability to pull off some heroic displays - often on the international stage.

5. Gregor Kobel

For a goalkeeper of Kobel's quality to have just five international caps is astonishing. If it weren't for Sommer, he would be a difference-maker for Switzerland.



The Dortmund man can feel hard done by not to have been given more opportunities on the big stage, although the 25-year-old will surely succeed Sommer sooner rather than later.

Jan Oblak hasn't had too many chances to shine at major international tournaments given Slovenia's difficulties reaching the big time. In fact, this will be his first shot at the Euros despite making his debut all the way back in 2012.



The Atletico Madrid man is a more orthodox goalkeeper than some modern stoppers, which will suit Slovenia well at Euro 2024 given they are likely to come under significant fire.

3. Mike Maignan

Having missed the 2022 World Cup due to a calf injury, Mike Maignan will be relishing the opportunity to make his first appearance at a major tournament. Hugo Lloris' shoes are big ones to fill, but the Milan goalkeeper has done so with ease.



A late bloomer for the French national team with fewer than 20 caps under his belt, Maignan is about as well-rounded as modern goalkeepers come.

2. Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Similarly to Kobel, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is incredibly unfortunate to be playing in this era, with Manuel Neuer his competition for the number one jersey. It's a battle he has often lost and he appears set for a place on the bench at Euro 2024 too.



However, he remains the most able of deputies, with his consistency crucial for Barcelona over recent years. If Neuer were to pick up a late injury, Germany would be in safe hands.

With well over a century of Germany caps across a 15-year spell, Neuer has enjoyed the faith of several national team managers, with his old Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann also favouring him to Ter Stegen.



Despite now being 38 and fighting back from a nasty injury last season, there are few stoppers in world football more capable than the Bayern legend. He has everything and his leadership will be crucial at a home tournament.