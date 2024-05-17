Bess ‘Bambam’ Heath: From tree surgery to full-time cricketer

Bess Heath (left) is pretty handy with a piece of wood - Getty Images/Michael Bradley

Bess Heath is good with a piece of willow but she is also pretty handy with any other piece of wood you might care to mention.

The lone Northern Diamond in the England squad who take on Pakistan at Headingley on Sunday in the final match of the VitalityT20 series, 22-year-old Heath strikes a long ball. Her skill-set does not just extend to despatching boundaries though. The family business, in Derbyshire, is tree surgery and away from cricket Heath loves to muck in.

“We live in the wood yard so it’s basically my life,” she says. “Since I was little I was on my dad’s back going to jobs. As soon as I could help out I did. I still like to keep my hand in when I can. Physical work completely takes me away from the ebbs and flows of cricket. It helps me switch off.

“I let my dad and my brothers get up the trees with the chainsaw. I stick to the safer jobs on the floor, cutting stuff up and feeding the chipper, but I like to get involved.

“I love tinkering around with wood projects, making table tops, things like that. We get a lot of quirky wood – a lot of nice stuff from Chatsworth House – and it seems a shame just to chop that up into logs. It’s good to let the wood tell its own little story.”

She is currently working on a coffee table for England team-mate Danielle Gibson.

As international cricketers go, “Bambam” as she is known – her full name is Bess Alice May Heath – is a little different from the norm. The wicketkeeper/batter drives an old Land Rover she reconditioned herself and is in the process of converting into a camper. Her can-do outlook stems from an unusual upbringing. Home-schooled, Heath never had a TV growing up so she and her three older brothers made their own entertainment.

“We were always outside causing mischief. I played all the sports under the sun with them. I just loved the competitiveness of it, trying to beat them at absolutely everything,” she says. “Cricket happened for me because my oldest brother got into it and started playing at Baslow. My dad did some coaching with his team, so the rest of us went along and played. It was more intriguing for me to go along and play a game of cricket rather than help my mum around the house with the chores. I fell in love with the game.”

The lack of Sky Sports meant having to be creative for her cricket reference points. She says: “I was slightly different to a lot of people who probably had lots of idols in the game. My brothers were probably my idols growing up and then, when I went through the ranks at Derbyshire, it was more people there I looked up to.”

She was playing for Derbyshire’s women’s team at 12. “I loved the challenge. I was very open-minded. I had always been surrounded by older people anyway so I just thought of it as a game of cricket and took it in my stride. I probably didn’t take in how extreme the age gap was.”

The hot-housing worked. Ten years on, Heath is now one of the English game’s most exciting prospects. She is still on a development contract with the ECB but the direction of travel is clear. Her aggression with the bat has made her a hot property. Her strike rate for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash was 123 and for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred last summer was 164.

“From being a little girl I would see how my brothers played and I wanted to outdo them,” she says. “I just loved hitting it as hard as I could. I found a buzz within that. I played tennis in a similar way.

“It’s a fun part of the game to clear the boundary ropes. There’s always a voice in my head telling me to go for it, but sometimes I do have to reel it in, read the situation and be sensible.”

There is one cloud on her horizon. Yorkshire’s failure to land one of the Tier One professional franchises next season has left her future and that of her fellow Diamonds up in the air. Yorkshire are contesting the decision to delay their admission until 2027.

“There’s a bit of uncertainty that people are working through. Yorkshire are fighting hard to get a Tier One team,” Heath says. “We will roll with the punches and get more information as the year goes on and react to that. I’m focusing on the here and now. We have a full season ahead with Northern Diamonds and we’d like to leave that brand with some silverware.”

With a 10,000 crowd expected at Headingley on Sunday, there is clearly no shortage of buy-in to the women’s game in Yorkshire. For Heath, still in single figures in England appearances, this series is part of an educational process. But she would revel in the opportunity to play in Leeds.

“I want to be a sponge and take on as much information as I can but it would be pretty cool to play in front of one of my favourite crowds,” she says. “I’m probably biased but Yorkshire supporters are pretty strong. They will get behind the home side, for sure.”

