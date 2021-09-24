Bertuzzi: "Personal choice" to decline COVID vaccine

Sep. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — When asked repeatedly on why he decided against being vaccinated for COVID-19, Tyler Bertuzzi had a common response.

"Personal choice. Freedom of choice. Life choice," said Bertuzzi, who has the potential to forgo more than $450,000 in salary and miss the team's games in Canada.

Asked if not being able to play in Canada weighed in on his decision, Bertuzzi said: "A little bit, yeah. But at the end of the day it was a life decision. Personal choice. And I made it."

As it stands, Canada's COVID-19 restrictions do not allow for people who are not fully vaccinated to cross the border. Detroit will make its first road trip to Montreal Oct. 23.

He's the only one on the team that has not received the vaccine, general manager Steve Yzerman said in a media Zoom press conference Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly estimated the league would have an estimated 10 to 15 unvaccinated players by the time the regular season starts Oct. 12.

"The NHL allowed our players to make decisions on this. That's the decision Tyler made, and we respect it," Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said. "Obviously, we'd love to have everybody vaccinated because then you don't lose anybody, but I certainly respect the decision. How will I handle it? Other guys will get opportunity when he cannot play. That's just the reality of it. So there's not a whole lot more to the story than that."

Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin said the team will miss Bertuzzi in the locker room when not able to play, but he "has our support."

"Like an injury, like anything, you have to find ways you can't think about it too much. You have to find ways to to move on and be ready to play. We deal with it a lot in our business, and we will treat it the same way," Larkin said, adding he has been vaccinated but did not elaborate on that choice.

YOUNG PLAYERS IN HOCKEYTOWN NORTH

The Detroit Red Wings kicked off their annual training camp Thursday morning at Centre ICE in Traverse City.

The stands were not exactly full, but fans from the area got an up close and personal look at the faces of a franchise in rebuilding mode. That included 11 draft picks from 2021, defenseman Nick Leddy acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders; then young stars-to-be like Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Jonatan Berggren and Joe Veleno.

Seider was paired with Leddy in defensive line rushes.

"Moritz has a chance to be a really good player," Blashill said. "How good and how quickly, we'll see."

Fans are asking the same questions, particularly when Seider — the sixth-overall pick from the 2019 NHL draft — will get a chance on the ice at Little Caesars Arena this season. He spent last year with the Swedish team of Rögle and did not play in the NHL Prospect Tournament last weekend.

"I played with him in Grand Rapids, and it just seems like he's gotten better every time," defenseman Michael Rasmussen said. "He's just improved a lot during the summer. I can tell he's gotten stronger. He's worked real hard, so it's great to see him. He's a heck of a player."

Among other team notes, Blashill said the hope is for Jakub Vrána to fly to the U.S. Friday. The Czech Republic native was acquired via trade with Washington in April but missed the start of training camp because of visa issues.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Bertuzzi (back) said he feels 95 percent ready for this year, with the other 5 percent reserved for getting back into game shape. He underwent successful back surgery in April after sustaining an injury during a January game.

Larkin (neck) said he felt great and didn't think about his injury much Thursday, which is a good sign. He was cross-checked in the back of the neck by Dallas forward Jamie Benn during a game April 20. It didn't require surgery, but Larkin spent a few days in the hospital.

"I just think for myself ... Why take a risk right now?" Larkin said. "I haven't had a hit since the last one I took, so I want to go into the season healthy like I am now. I don't want to have anything nagging. I don't want to have to deal with it."

Danny DeKeyser enters this winter with a chance to rebound from a season affected by a nagging back injury. It'll be his last season under contract with the Red Wings before free agency.

Follow Andrew Rosenthal on Twitter @ByAndrewR