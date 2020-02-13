Bert Breer: Could Tom Brady want what Peyton Manning had in Denver?

No free agency in NFL history will be like that of Tom Brady. The long-time New England Patriots quarterback has spent all of his 20 seasons in New England but at 42, he'll finally get a chance to hit unrestricted free agency.

And frankly, there's no knowing what will happen.

Brady could return to the Patriots or he could seek out another situation. What type of situation would that be? Probably a win-now team with plenty of weapons and blockers, but they also have to be willing to pay Brady, too.

And perhaps there are some more attributes that Brady could be looking for as well.

As Bert Breer spoke about on Arbella Early Edition, it's possible that Brady could seek out some advice from his friend Peyton Manning. And maybe after talking to Manning, he could want some of what he had in Denver: some opportunities to observe and participate in the team's front office.

Brady's ultimate peer is Peyton Manning, right? Peyton Manning went to Denver -- Peyton had some of that. Peyton was sitting in on things with John Elway and one of the things that attracted Peyton Manning to Denver was 'Maybe someday I'll want to do what John Elway's doing now.' The opporutnity to observe it might be a good thing for me. Oh and by the way, I might bring up a suggestion here or there. [Brady] and Peyton talk. I'm sure he has a very good idea of what Peyton had in Denver. Maybe he has a desire to have some of that stuff.

Of course, this is just speculation on Breer's part, but the overall point is that Brady's wants could extend further off-the-field than some have already indicated.

And after a season in which Brady may have felt a bit more "marginalized" by Josh McDaniels' offensive gameplan, as Breer, Tom E. Curran and Gary Tanguay discussed, perhaps having more say in an organization could appeal to him.

We'll soon see what type of situation Brady ends up in and what demands he makes in free agency, which begins in earnest in about a month, but as Phil Perry pointed out, there should be some more clarity about Brady's timeline once the NFL Combine rolls around at the end of February.

