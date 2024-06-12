Bert Auburn could be an All-American candidate in the 2024 season

After the 2023 season, T’Vondre Sweat was named a Unanimous All-American. The year before running back Bijan Robinson was named the lone Unanimous All-American for the Texas Longhorns. Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., wide receiver Xavier Worthy, and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II were also named All-Americans but didn’t earn Unanimous honors.

Looking at the 2024 roster, there is a plethora of talent that could be on the radar as All-Americans including offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Isaiah Bond, and edge Trey Moore among others.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus released their way-too-early All-American team with just one Texas Longhorn making the list.

PFF’s Way-Too-Early All-American Team

Auburn has been a weapon for the Longhorns over the last couple of seasons. The kicker could be among All-American status for Texas in 2024, along with being a candidate for the Lou Groza Award.

What PFF Says…

Auburn has made plenty of big kicks in his career. He was a perfect 56-of-56 on extra points a season ago and missed only six field goals out of 35 attempts. His 90.5 field-goal grade is a top-10 mark among returning kickers. Now off to the SEC, Texas is surely going to be in many close games with massive implications in 2024. Auburn will be an asset.

