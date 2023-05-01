Berry's RB Love/Hate: Bijan, Pollard headline
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their post-NFL Draft RB Love/Hates, evaluate fantasy values for Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson, Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard and more.
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their post-NFL Draft RB Love/Hates, evaluate fantasy values for Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson, Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard and more.
Three QBs went in the top four picks, but none of them are favored to win rookie of the year.
Bijan Robinson is an easy first-round fantasy pick and the clear dynasty RB1. Andy Behrens takes a closer look at the talented rookie.
The Cowboys grabbed an interesting running back in the sixth round.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
Stephen Jones admitted this week the 26th overall pick may not be a prime candidate for a second contract. Moreover, the Cowboys need another running back. Robinson would be a home-run selection — if he gets to them.
Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Is Kenneth Walker III stuck in a timeshare after Seattle took an RB? Dalton Del Don examines that and more fantasy fallout from the NFL Draft.
The two RBs drafted in Round 1 stand alone when it comes to clear fantasy value. How do the rest of the rookies stack up? Andy Behrens takes a closer look in a two-round mock.
Yahoo Sports draft expert lauds Pittsburgh and Baltimore and most of the AFC South, but has questions for several teams.
The Watts are now minority owners of a Premier League club.
Metchie hasn't played in a game since 2021 but the Texans think he has a chance to suit up in 2021.
The Panthers are being very careful with their quarterback of the future.
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.
Sanders is no stranger to calling the league out.
Miami came into Madison Square Garden and stole home-court advantage from the hosts, scoring a 108-101 Game 1 win, thanks in large part to a number of key factors.
The player was reportedly shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital.
The Warriors, led by three guys in their 30s, will take on LeBron James, 38, and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
Officials believe Arrayah Barrett’s death was a “purely accidental and tragic incident.”
Mike Shannon won two World Series titles as a player with the Cardinals, first in 1964 and again in 1967.
In the fifth round, the Browns took a potential backup to Deshaun Watson.