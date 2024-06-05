Berryhill, Long to be inducted into MAC Hall of Fame

Two Northeast Mississippi legends will be inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame on June 21.

Lee Berryhill and Jerry Long are two of six members in the 2024 induction class. The ceremony will be held at the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center.

Berryhill, a baseball and softball coach, spent time at Wheeler, East Webster, Starkville Academy and Eupora. His teams won seven state championships, including a combined five slow-pitch and fast-pitch titles at East Webster.

Berryhill began his coaching career in 1993 at Wheeler. He spent 17 seasons at Eupora, where he won two baseball titles.

Long has been coaching since 1981, most of it at Iuka and Tishomingo County. He spent 30 years on the baseball diamond and is currently Tishomingo County’s softball coach.

Long has won 1,415 total games. In 1989, he led Iuka to a baseball state championship and was named Daily Journal Coach of the Year.

The other MAC Hall of Fame honorees this year are Mike Chambless, Gene Delcomyn, Michael Fields Sr. and Harold Liggans.