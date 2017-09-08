Eric Berry injury news brings high-flying Chiefs crashing back to earth

One MRI result. That’s how long it takes for the Chiefs’ balloon to pop. That’s all it takes for the dreams of a limitless rise to come whistling back to earth.

It took the official confirmation of the Chiefs’ worst fear from the sight of Eric Berry being carted off the field in Foxborough Thursday night late in that exhilarating annihilation of the Patriots. Berry’s Achilles tendon is torn, and he’s done for the season.

It’s cruel, for Berry and the team — very typical football, but still cruel. The Chiefs, by manhandling the champions in every way possible, earned the right to believe they could succeed them as champs, if they maintained what they had started.

And among everybody who had played out of their minds in the opener, from Alex Smith to Kareem Hunt to Justin Houston, Berry had still stood out as the physical and emotional fulcrum.

No one needed to hear Andy Reid say that Berry couldn’t be replaced to believe it. Reid couldn’t even sugarcoat it. It’s hard to push the “next man up” theory for players like Berry. It will be hard for the Chiefs to play the same way with someone else at his position. There’s only so much coaching ‘em up, only so much shuffling of bodies and tweaking of game plans that can keep the Chiefs from being weaker at a position which had been an uncommon strength.

Other players besides Berry possibly could make the play he did to stop Mike Gillislee on fourth-and-one after the Rob Gronkowski touchdown was overturned on replay in the first quarter. Someone else could make that kind of play, that can wrench momentum in the other direction and light a badly-needed fire under the rest of the team. Maybe. The Chiefs have playmakers on defense. But none exactly like him.

Presuming he’ll be around the team, his inspirational nature will help the Chiefs keep their heads up. Reid said he told Berry he can “get started on his coaching career now.’’ His return from Hodgkin’s lymphoma is well-known and recognized. He brings that and more to everything he does around the team. But they’ll miss him badly on the field. Yes, that’s almost too obvious to repeat, but it can’t be emphasized enough.

The whole AFC landscape had changed for a few hours Thursday. It changed again Friday, even as inevitable as the news was. The Patriots, Raiders, Steelers, Broncos and the other hopeful contenders saw an unforeseen obstacle. How much of that obstacle is still in place is now a wild guess, at least until the Chiefs’ next game.

If there had been any doubts about Berry’s value, there isn’t anymore. And speaking of that …

All who wonder why players fight so hard for long-term deals the first chance they get instead of being “satisfied” with a one-season haul under the franchise tag, got a brutal lesson Thursday.

Berry played under the tag last season, was arguably the league’s best defensive player, and still went down to the wire this offseason before getting the contract, with $40 million in guarantees, he felt he deserved.

What happened on that non-contact injury late in that Patriots win is the worst nightmare for the Le’Veon Bells and Kirk Cousinses of the league. It’s what they remember when they’re labeled as selfish and not team-oriented while fighting for their version of financial security.

The overwhelming percentage of NFL players are deemed replaceable. Those who are deemed less so still have to gamble on their futures.





The Chiefs finally relented and paid the going rate for a player they can’t easily replace.

Now, they have to replace him. And they have to deal with a lot of the air going out of their sails, just when the sailing was getting good.