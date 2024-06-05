Berrian, Rogers named to 2025 College Football HOF Ballot

The National Football Foundation (NFF) released its 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot on Monday morning. Former Bulldogs Bernard Berrian and the late Darryl Rogers are both back on the ballot.

During his time as a Bulldog, Berrian (1999-03) had 199 receptions for 2,849 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Rogers was a former Fresno State wide receiver (1955-57) and head football coach (1966-72). He holds a 43-32-1 career coaching record at Fresno State

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.