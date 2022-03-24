Bernie Kosar: 'Baker Mayfield at 100% is absolutely going to be a winning QB again'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts on the sideline after being taken out of the game after a hit during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

CLEVELAND — With Baker Mayfield's exit from the Cleveland sports scene looming, he's receiving a vote of confidence from another well-known Browns quarterback.

Bernie Kosar said Wednesday night he believes Mayfield will find success in his new NFL home after struggling mightily last season.

Mayfield suffered a completely torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 and played hurt for virtually the entire year. The Browns are expected to trade him after acquiring controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans.

“Baker showed he can take a team to the playoffs,” Kosar said during a cocktail reception before the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “We were 8-9 last year with him being hurt, playing at probably 60-65%. Baker Mayfield at 100% is absolutely going to be a winning quarterback again in the league.”

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar speaks to fans during the fourth round of the NFL football draft, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Kosar reflected on his playing days and described the difficulties he had throwing the ball with a torn labrum — he has actually had the issue in both shoulders. The experience contributes to Kosar's belief Mayfield will bounce back after undergoing shoulder surgery on Jan. 19.

Coming off a historically poor record of 1-31 in the 2016-17 seasons, the Browns drafted Mayfield first overall in 2018. He helped the team reverse its fortunes, with the best stretch of his career unfolding in the back half of 2020. The Browns went 11-5 that season, captured a playoff berth for the first time since 2002 and earned a postseason victory for the first time since Jan. 1, 1995, with a 48-37 wild-card triumph in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

“For me, and I think for the fans, too, there’s a lot of thinking about the now, but we had one win before [Mayfield] came, and we had the No. 1 pick for a reason,” Kosar said. “And for him to take us to the situation where we actually last year were 8-9, which is one of the better records this century for our team, and we were disappointed, to take us to the playoffs, to win at Pittsburgh in a playoff game, when it hasn’t been done in Browns history, we have to be honored and respect something like that.

“Hopefully everybody, when things calm down, we really look at that and remember that aspect of him, and I absolutely wish him the best going forward.”

St. Ignatius senior Robbie Boyce, facing, hugs host Maria Taylor as he accepts the Courage Award during the 22nd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday.

Winners at the 22nd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

Male High School Athlete of the Year: Drew Allar, Medina High School, football

Female High School Athlete of the Year: Kathryn Randorf, Gilmour Academy, volleyball

Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year: Alex Phillip, John Carroll University, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, cross country

Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year: Adelaide Aquilla, Ohio State University, Magnificat High School, track and field

Professional Athlete of the Year: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns, defensive end

Courage Award: Robbie Boyce, St. Ignatius High School, baseball, overcame major medical obstacles to return to competitive sports

Lifetime Achievement Award: CC Sabathia, former Cleveland pitcher

Best Moment in Cleveland Sports: 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Sports Development Award: Topnotch Management

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah accepts the Professional Athlete of the Year Award on behalf of his teammate Myles Garrett during the 22nd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday.

