Bernie Ecclestone hits back at Lewis Hamilton after being labelled 'ignorant and uneducated' in row over racism in F1

Bernie Ecclestone and Lewis Hamilton - AP

Bernie Ecclestone has hit back at Lewis Hamilton as the war of words between the two continues.

Hamilton has been outspoken on the topic or racism, encouraging his fellow drivers to take a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

And the six-time world champion was compelled to label 89-year-old Ecclestone "ignorant and uneducated" after the former F1 chief claimed that, "in lots of cases, black people are more racist than what white people are".

Ecclestone made his comments after being asked about the Hamilton Commission, a body established by the reigning champion to shatter the "institutional barriers" he confronted in his early years in motor racing.

Hamilton was infamously taunted by blacked-up fans of Fernando Alonso in Spain in 2008 and explained that he had felt no support from Ecclestone whenever he sought to raise concerns over racism.

Now Ecclestone has responded to the six-time world champion's 'ignorant and uneducated' remarks, which will no doubt elicit a further response from the Mercedes star.

"Lewis could start by making people aware that those who are other than white are employed by teams and are given the same opportunities," said Ecclestone.

"Lewis, you state that I am uneducated and ignorant. I have the same level of schooling as you. At least I had a reason - I was at school during the last war, not always under the best conditions.

"You are lucky because if I had been properly educated perhaps Formula One would not be as it was for you to benefit as you have. I have done well out of it, too, but I was making money before I was in Formula One."

Ecclestone also claims he was once "semi-arrested" in South Africa for coming to the aid of black man.

"At a race weekend, I was given a car and a driver to use. I was in the car with Jochen Rindt, the F1 driver, on the way to the race track. A black person was walking in the road and the white driver opened the car window and, with a cane, hit the black person and made him walk on the side of the road.

"I shouted to the driver to stop the car. Jochen and I pulled the driver out and put the black person in the car and drove to where it was OK for our new passenger to get out safely. I was semi-arrested by the police. I explained the facts of life to them, which they didn't want to understand. That is how it was.

"I had many other incidents like this. Life isn't fair. We need to educate a younger generation."