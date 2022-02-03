Bernhard Raimann says attending NFL London Game helped grow his love of football
Senior Bowl offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann shares his story from soccer to NFL. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams concerning hiring practices went public on Tuesday, which is also when Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the interview took place in a media session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday and he [more]
National Signing Day. Who had a big recruiting 2022 seasons? Here are 5 teams and head coaches that did a fantastic job bouncing back after a mediocre 2021.
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen commented on the racial discrimination lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
By all accounts and appearances, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wanted to join the Vikings. By all accounts and appearances, the Vikings weren’t fully sold on Harbaugh. It apparently got awkward, with Harbaugh basically treating the move as a done deal during his interview, like Michael Scott did when he went to corporate assuming (incorrectly) that [more]
Brian Flores and his attorneys asserted during their media tour Wednesday that they have evidence to support Flores’ allegation that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss to lose games in 2019, when Ross prioritized snagging a high draft pick.
The Cowboys owner made more nebulous comments about his coaching staff, plus Kellen Moore may be closer to a HC job thanks to Jim Harbaugh. | From @ToddBrock24f7
A league source confirmed the Jaguars could hire a football executive in charge of day-to-day operations, including having the final say in all roster decisions.
Perkins' mom was not pleased with his choice.
What was so different about the Raiders for Josh McDaniels?
Through 55 years, the Super Bowl has featured its share of classics – and duds. We sorted every game, ranking them from top to bottom.
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher shot down any speculation that his program has used NIL deals to land the top recruiting class of all time.
As explained over the weekend, Tom Brady‘s retirement decision had nothing to do with the February 4 deadline for payment of $15 million in deferred signing bonus money. Now that he has retired, what happens? He’s still entitled to the $15 million. However, Brady’s contract from March 12, 2021 (a copy of which PFT has obtained) [more]
Willis had the best day of any quarterback in Wednesday's practice, despite rainy conditions.
Rob Gronkowski penned a fitting tribute to Tom Brady after his longtime Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback announced his NFL retirement.
The league manages to slither out of every controversy that comes its way. But allegations that hit the integrity of the game itself are a different matter Hue Jackson says he was given incentives to lose during a span in which his team won just one of their 32 games. Photograph: David Richard/AP The Super Bowl, the NFL’s ultimate coronation and by far the most watched event in America, is a little over a week away. Yet you wouldn’t know it because Brian Flores’s explosive lawsuit against the le
Fans should be thrilled about the Rams' uniform choice for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on DUI charges
"I appreciate being coached by you, the Greatest Coach in NFL History."