Bernhard Raimann says attending NFL London Game helped grow his love of football

The Guardian

The league manages to slither out of every controversy that comes its way. But allegations that hit the integrity of the game itself are a different matter Hue Jackson says he was given incentives to lose during a span in which his team won just one of their 32 games. Photograph: David Richard/AP The Super Bowl, the NFL’s ultimate coronation and by far the most watched event in America, is a little over a week away. Yet you wouldn’t know it because Brian Flores’s explosive lawsuit against the le