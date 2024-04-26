Bernhard Langer set for return three months after Achilles surgery

Three months after tearing his Achilles tendon and undergoing surgery, Bernhard Langer is scheduled to return on the PGA Tour Champions.

Langer's injury occurred while playing pickleball on Feb 1. He had surgery the next day and had to miss what was supposed to be his final Masters appearance earlier this month.

The two-time green jacket winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member said in a statement on Friday, however, that he was all-systems-go for next week's Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions.

Langer is the tour's all-time winner, with 46 titles. He's a four-time champion at this event and has won 28 events after the age of 57.

“Statistically, they say that guys win the most tournaments from age 50 to 55 on the PGA Tour Champions, and then they kind of drop off. I’m trying to continue to prove them wrong,” said the 66-year-old Langer. “This tournament has a special place in my heart. It was my first victory out here on the PGA Tour Champions in 2007, and it is just a fantastic event all around."

The tournament will be held May 3-5 at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.