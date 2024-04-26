Bernhard Langer, just 3 months after Achilles tear, plans to return to PGA Tour Champions

The legend of Bernhard Langer grows.

The 66-year-old PGA Tour Champions stalware tore his Achilles on Feb. 1 of this year. He had already announced plans to make the 2024 Masters his last trip down Magnolia Lane but later said he’d make the 2025 one his last, after his recovery. Langer made the cut at Augusta National Golf Club as recently as 2020.

Well, his recovery is coming right along, as Langer has announced he is planning to make his Champions Tour return next week, right at the three-month mark of his injury.

In a video posted on X, Langer said recounted how he got hurt.

Two months after tearing his achilles, @BernhardLanger6 is making a return. The 66-year-old plans to tee it up next week @InsperityInvtnl. A look inside his miraculous comeback journey ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aBjzCWn9jO — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 26, 2024

In the video, Langer said the Achilles tear happened when he was playing pickleball. He went in for surgery the next day and has been wearing a walking boot for several weeks since then.

But if you thought that type of injury was going to be the end of his career, think again.

“I think I can still be productive for a few more years,” he said. “I still think I have a lot of good golf in me.”

The PGA Tour Champions’ Insperity Invitational is at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas, outside Houston. Two of his record-setting 46 victories on the senior circuit came in the Insperity, in 2014 and 2018.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek