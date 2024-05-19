Berne Union senior Olivia Cooper stayed busy during her four years as a Rocket

SUGAR GROVE − Berne Union High School's Outstanding Senior Olivia Cooper was certainly busy during her four years as a Rocket.

"I'm very involved in the school and I played volleyball and basketball throughout all four years of high school," she said. "And being involved in the office and helping out where I can."

Berne Union Outstanding Senior Olivia Cooper stands outside of Berne Union High School on May 8, 2024, in Sugar Grove, Ohio.

As for the latter, Cooper was an office aid for two years who helped school office staff with its duties.

She was also a National Honor Society member and will graduate with a 3.5 grade point average. Cooper said good planning and time management skills were keys to her high school success.

"I keep a planner," she said. "My day is planned down to the last hour, basically," she said. "So I try to fit in as much as I can and be involved as much as I can."

Cooper will attend the University of Rio Grande to study nursing and play basketball on a scholarship this fall.

"I love helping people as much as I can," she said of a nursing career. "I believe that nobody is wanting to be involved with nursing or that aspect of the world anymore. So I think they're really needed right now."

Cooper said she's nervous for the big change in her life that going to college will present.

"But I'm also so excited to be able to continue my basketball career and that they gave me the opportunity to be able to to that," she said.

Even with the big changes coming ahead, Cooper said she will miss her high school days.

"I do believe I will," she said. "This (high school) is going to be a very big part of my life that I'm going to have to let go. And I did have such a good time at Berne Union, considering I had moved around a little bit before."

Cooper advises incoming freshmen to take as many college prep courses as they can.

"I think it's a very good way to get some college credits and also be able to get your high school credits at the same time," she said.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter/X: @JeffDBarron

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Berne Union senior Olivia Cooper had a busy high school career