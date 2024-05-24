Bernat makes history in first season with K-State women’s golf

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Carla Bernat is earning national recognition in her first season with Kansas State women’s golf.

Bernat earned second team All-American honors from the WGCA (Women’s Golf Coaches Association of America ), becoming the first Wildcat in history to receive the honor. The Castellon, Spain native was one of just four Big 12 golfers to receive All-

American honors from the WGCA.

She was named second team All-American last season as well, while playing at Tulane. She transferred to K-State ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Wildcat junior set the K-State single-season scoring record with an average of 70.90. Bernat was responsible for five of the ‘Cats top 11 54-hole scores and is now tied for third on K-State’s all-time list with two career victories.

Bernat was one of 72 golfers selected to play in the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April. She then became just the second Wildcat ever to compete in the NCAA Championship, where she fell short of the cut for the final round.

