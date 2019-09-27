Bernardo Silva writes letter to the FA expressing regret for controversial Benjamin Mendy tweet

Bernardo Silva has received support from his manager Pep Guardiola - AFP

Bernardo Silva, the Manchester City playmaker, has written a personal letter to the Football Association expressing regret at any offence his controversial tweet about Benjamin Mendy unintentionally caused.

Bernardo is facing a possible six match ban from the FA after being accused of racial stereotyping over a social media post about his City team-mate and close friend, Mendy.

The Portugese posted an image of Mendy as a child next to a picture of a mascot for a Spanish chocolate peanut brand, Conguito, that drew condemnation from Kick It Out and anti-racism campaigners.

The FA are also investigating a video of Bernardo asking Mendy - dressed all in black - why he was naked that the Portugal international posted on Instagram in the summer of last year.

Bernardo, 25, responded to the FA’s request for observations on his contentious tweet shortly before the 5pm deadline on Thursday.

He is thought to have insisted he had no intention of offending anyone and is regretful that people have taken offence to a post that was supposed to be a joke among friends.

It is also understood that Bernardo’s letter has been accompanied by a statement of support from Mendy, who said he had not taken offence to the tweet.

Bernardo deleted the tweet 45 minutes after it was published on Sunday and followed it up with the message: “Can’t even joke with a friend these days.”

If the FA decide to charge Bernardo, it is likely the governing body will recommend a ban, the length of which could vary. Incidents of racism on the pitch carry a minimum six-match suspension.

Pep Guardiola, the City manager, issued a staunch defence of Bernardo in the wake of his side’s 3-0 win over Preston North End in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

And Guardiola - who said he had not seen the video of Bernardo joking about Mendy being naked - reiterated his belief that Bernardo had not done anything wrong and that his tweet was a “joke”, despite saying the player may learn a lesson from the furore caused.

Bernardo Silva signed for Manchester City in 2017 Credit: Getty Images

“If they believe, if the people believe, that Bernardo is this type of player they are completely wrong,” the City manager said ahead of tonight’s (SAT) game at Everton. “They judged one joke, I judge three years every single day with him and how he is and his friendship.

“It was a simple joke but if someone is offended I can understand it. Bernardo is maybe going to take a lesson and it’s not going to happen again.”

When it was suggested no one was suggesting Bernardo is a racist, Guardiola countered: “It looks like [they are calling him racist].”

“We judge intentions and I know the intention of Bernardo,” Guardiola added. “After you tweet something and [see] the comments, you say, ‘Maybe I don’t want to be involved in that’ and maybe delete it.

“It was just a joke. Benjamin is like a brother to Bernardo and Bernardo is like a brother to Benjamin.

“If someone is affected or feels bad about that tweet or any comments, it can happen. People judging Bernardo don’t know him. He is an exceptional person. Exceptional. He likes to be involved in different situations

“Focus on other issues, not Bernardo because is not absolutely guilty because his intention … it was just a joke. It’s a cartoon and the face is quite similar. The same happened a thousand million times with white people. It’s the same. It was just a joke and that’s all.

“But if the people in the FA think it’s the opposite then Bernardo and City are open to listen and to say an opinion.”