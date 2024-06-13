Bernardo Silva ‘tells colleagues’ of current Manchester City transfer belief – ‘Concrete offer’ on the table

Manchester City fans look likely to see Bernardo Silva in the sky blue shirt for another season when club football gets back underway in August, as per a new report.

The upcoming summer market has become the fourth successive window that has seen Bernardo Silva become linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, as the Portuguese playmaker eyes a deal that takes him closer to home.

Having fallen out of love with the culture and environment on offer in his personal life in the north-west of England, the 29-year-old is understood to have been keen on a move to FC Barcelona for a number of seasons.

However, with the Catalan club facing high-profile financial problems, they have been unable to place an offer in front of Manchester City that matches Etihad valuations, even with the player now having a £50 million release clause in his contract.

A lack of potential suitors that keeps Bernardo Silva at the very summit of European football, whilst also providing him with a culture similar to his native Portugal, means that the player’s fate could not have decided itself.

According to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, Bernardo Silva has now told colleagues that he does not expect to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer and there is currently no club negotiating for the midfielder.

However, and perhaps unsurprisingly given the ambition shown from the middle-east in recent transfer windows, there is said to be a ‘concrete offer’ from Saudi Arabia but the Portugal international turned it down last summer.

Manchester City are understood to have been preparing for a possible departure of the former AS Monaco and Benfica man, having identified possible transfer targets to turn to in the coming weeks and months should he have found a way out of the club.

However, life for recruitment chiefs at the Premier League champions is now likely to have been made somewhat easier, despite the club still being keen on securing reinforcements in the centre of the park.

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes remains a primary target for Manchester City in the coming weeks, however their chance at activating a release clause – understood to be worth £100 million – will disappear by the end of June.