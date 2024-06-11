Bernardo Silva set to inform Manchester City of decision on transfer future

Manchester City are set to be informed of a decision made by Bernardo Silva on his intentions ahead of the summer transfer window, a new report has revealed.

The 2024 summer transfer window is expected to be the fourth successive summer market where Manchester City have been subject to an intention to leave the club from the part of the Portuguese midfielder.

Having fallen out of love with the overall culture and lifestyle on offer in the north-west of England, and targeting a move closer to his native Lisbon, transfer rumours concerning the 29-year-old have been dominating the scene for successive markets.

That eye on leaving the Etihad Stadium has seen Bernardo Silva linked with a number of clubs, particularly FC Barcelona – who are understood to be the player’s preference should he bring an end to his illustrious time working under Pep Guardiola.

And despite having renewed his agreement with the four-time successive Premier League champions just last summer, a new report has claimed that a decision has once again been made by the player that will leave fans of the club disappointed.

That is according to the information of Football Insider this week, who claim that Bernardo Silva is expected to tell Manchester City that he wants to leave the club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is explained that the Portuguese international believes he has achieved all he can in England and is now keen on making a move abroad, with PSG manager Luis Enrique said to be a “big fan” of the playmaker, while Barcelona’s interest has been long-term.

Manchester City would be expected to enter the transfer market themselves in search of a capable replacement for Bernardo Silva, should he manage to find a suitable exit route and offer for Etihad officials this summer.

One name understood to be high on City’s radar is Newcastle United and Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who also has a £100 million release clause in his deal at St James’ Park.

While City officials are expected to be unlikely to trigger the nine-figure clause, there is a belief in various quarters that they would be willing to commit a top-level fee for the signing of the 26-year-old, who is admired greatly by Pep Guardiola.